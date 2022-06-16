Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hey, do you want to QUIT smoking? 5 simple ways to avoid nicotine

    According to the World Health Organization, tobacco kills around 8 million people yearly, with 1.2 million deaths due to passive smoking.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 4:14 PM IST

    The profound reliance nicotine generates after smoking the first cigarette or eating any other tobacco product might make it difficult to resist the impulse to smoke. Lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, asthma, and other diseases can all be caused by smoking cigarettes. 

    Controlling the impulse to smoke might be difficult for smokers, but it is necessary for living a healthy life. According to the World Health Organization, tobacco kills around 8 million people yearly, with 1.2 million deaths due to passive smoking.

    If you have decided to stop smoking, you are on the right track. Here are some of the things you can do to control your urges.

    Gums without sugar
    If you tend to smoke after every meal, chewing gums will assist you in resisting tobacco cravings. Consuming raw carrots and almonds can also aid in managing smoke cravings.

    Yoga or working out
    Working exercise can be an excellent method to distract yourself from cigarette cravings by making them disappear. You can also begin with light exercises such as walking and jogging.

    Nicotine should be replaced
    Nicotine withdrawal symptoms, including headaches, might occur if you quickly stop using it. As a result, nicotine replacement treatment, such as nicotine gums, can be beneficial in such circumstances.

    Make a solid choice
    The first step toward quitting is to make a solid decision that you want to quit. Find a good reason to overcome your impulses, like your worry for your family, because smoking is damaging not just to the person who smokes it, but also to others around them.

    Spend time with your family and friends
    Informing those around you about the aim you're attempting to reach can be quite beneficial, as they will encourage and support you if you start to falter. You may also think about going to therapy.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 4:14 PM IST
