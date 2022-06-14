Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chai Pani voted America’s best restaurant, serves Indian chaat in North Carolina

    Chai Pani is well-known in Asheville for its renowned Indian street foods such as Bhel Puri, Sweet Potato Chaat, Chicken Pakoras, Sev Potato Dahi Puri, and Green Mange Chaat, as well as Aloo Tikki Chaat. The restaurant also offers fusion wraps and burgers like as the famous Vada Pav, Crispy Masala Fish Roll, and Keema Pav.

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    Chai Pani, a restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina that serves cheap Indian street cuisine, has been crowned the greatest restaurant in America. According to meda reports, the restaurant was voted the United States' Most Outstanding Restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards.

    They provide a range of South Indian cuisines, North Indian thalis, bowls, and desserts, among other things." Street cuisine is some of the greatest meals in any nation, and Chai Pani offers chaat - crunchy, spicy, sweet, tangy, brilliantly flavoured Indian street snacks. And, because nothing beats a home-cooked dinner in any culture, Chai Pani also offers thalis - traditional family feasts that reflect India's incredible gastronomic diversity. The awards were presented for the first time in 2019. Because to the Covid epidemic, they were cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

    In terms of cuisines, the finalists for this year's prizes were more diversified and geographically diverse than in prior years. "It feels weird looking at the audience and seeing so many different people. It's about portraying the industry's genuine diversity," said Dawn Padmore, vice president of awards.

    Meanwhile,  Mashama Bailey of Savannah, Georgia's The Grey, was selected Outstanding Chef. Chris Bianco of Phoenix's Tratto, Pane Bianco, and Pizzeria Bianco was selected Outstanding Restaurateur.

