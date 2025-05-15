Which mango is best for pickle? MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares expert tips on selecting the perfect mango variety for delicious pickles. Discover why Totapuri, Ramkela, and Rajapuri mangoes are ideal choices.

Summer brings a plethora of mango varieties. From raw to ripe, mangoes are used in various dishes. Mango chutney, pickle, and panna are popular preparations. But if the pickle made for the entire year spoils, all the hard work goes to waste. People often wonder which raw mango variety is best for pickling. So, let us tell you which mangoes you should use for pickling.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria's viral video (Mango pickle recipe Pankaj Bhadouria)

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared a video on Instagram explaining which mango varieties are best for making mango pickle. Her video is going viral on social media, where she explains that Totapuri, Ramkela, and Rajapuri mangoes are the best for pickling because of their firm texture. Their flesh is fiberless, and they are very sour when raw, making them an ideal choice for pickles.

Best mango varieties for pickle

Rajapuri mango

Rajapuri mangoes are primarily found in Maharashtra and Gujarat. They are large, have thick skin, less fiber, and more pulp. Known for their sour taste and texture, they are a great option for pickles.

Totapuri mango for pickle

Totapuri mangoes have a long beak-like shape and are slightly sour with less juice. They are easy to cut and are most commonly used in pickles as they absorb oil and spices well.

Ramkela or Dasheri mango

Ramkela or Dasheri mangoes are mainly grown in North India. They are sour and firm with less fiber, making them a good choice for mango pickle.

Things to keep in mind while making pickle

When making mango pickle, ensure the mangoes are completely raw, with a hard and white inner kernel. Very ripe, soft mangoes can spoil the pickle quickly. After washing the mangoes, dry them thoroughly. Even slight moisture or water can lead to mold growth in the pickle.