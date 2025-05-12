Most parts of the country experience scorching heat in May-June. In such a situation, everyone wants to go to the mountains. If you are also planning a travel trip but don't know where to go, explore Himachal Pradesh this time. Today, we will tell you about the hidden places of Himachal Pradesh. Where there are neither too many crowds nor people. Here you can relax comfortably for 4-5 days. So let's know. About those places.

Places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

1) Visit Parashar Rishi Ashram and Bijli Mahadev

Whenever you come to Himachal, start your trip with these two temples. Tourists from not only the country but also the world come here to visit. For this, first you have to go to Kullu. Reach Mandi from here. Then you will get a local bus directly to the temple. Both can be covered in a day.

2) Explore Barot Valley

Barot Valley is one of the beautiful places in Himachal. Here you will find fewer cafes and restaurants like Kullu. However, if you want to spend time in nature's lap, it will be perfect to come here. To reach Barot, take a taxi from Mandi or Bilaspur in the morning. It goes directly to the stay. Enjoy the beautiful views along the way. After reaching Barot, check in at the hotel or homestay. In the evening, walk along the Uhl River in Barot Valley and see the Trout Fish Farm.

3) Rajgundha Valley Trek from Barot

Located 50-60 kilometers away from Barot, the Rajgundha trek will appeal to adventure lovers. Here you can trek for 12-13 kilometers. It is neither too difficult nor too easy. Throughout the trek, you can see Deodar forests, waterfalls, and beautiful mountains. Many homestays are also available in Rajgundha. Do try the local Himachali food here.

4) Kothi Kohar Waterfall

While coming from the Rajgundha trek, instead of going to a homestay, visit Kothi Kohar Waterfall. It is very beautiful. You can enjoy photography here.

5) Jhatingri from Barot

See the ancient fort, temple, and surrounding mountain views in Jhatingri. Experience trekking, photography, and local culture here.