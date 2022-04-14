Baisakhi 2022: Wishes and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp with family

The celebration is significant because, on the eve of Baisakhi, Guru Gobind Singh gathered Sikhs to oppose the Mughals and encouraged them with his words and acts. This day is considered fortunate by Hindus since it marks the start of the Hindu solar year.

The month of April is loaded with celebrations, one of which is Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi. This year's festival takes place on April 14th. Baisakhi is mostly observed in Punjab and neighbouring states, including Haryana. Baisakhi also commemorates the beginning of the harvest season and the start of the Sikh New Year.

Here are wishes and messages you can share:

This Baisakhi, I hope sadness walks out of the door and happiness steps in. Have a great day.

May the cheerful festival of Baisakhi usher in good times and happiness that you so rightly deserve. Celebrate this day as it is the first day of the rest of the year. Happy Baisakhi.

May divine blessings shower on you and bring new hope, new joy and cheer. I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous Vaisakhi.

No more sad faces, no more tears, Baisakhi spread everywhere only cheer.

Baisakhi is here to celebrate and enjoy. Time to dress up and get ready, to dance and sing. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.

“May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi!”

“Keep yourself in high spirits as we celebrate the auspicious day of Baisakhi.”

“May prosperity and joy walk right in your door today. Happy Baisakhi.”

Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan. Wahe Guru Ji sab da bhala karein

On Baisakhi, Sikhs also attend Nagar Kirtans and spend the day watching Khalsas demonstrate their skills. People also read Gurbani and sing hymns in honour of Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikhs' sacred scripture.

