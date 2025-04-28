This authentic Andhra style fish curry is packed with bold flavors and easy to prepare. This will make you addicted to fish, do try this recipe once.

Fish curry is a flavorful and comforting dish enjoyed across various cuisines. This authentic fish curry recipe brings together rich spices, tender fish, and a deliciously aromatic gravy. Follow this simple step-by-step process to create a perfect fish curry at home.

Ingredients For Fish Curry

500g fish fillets (Rohu, Pomfret, or any firm fish)

2 tbsp mustard oil (or vegetable oil)

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, pureed

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ cup coconut milk (optional)

1 tbsp tamarind pulp

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Step-by-Step Cooking Process of Fish Curry

1. Marinate the Fish

Wash the fish fillets and dry them.

Apply turmeric powder, salt, and a pinch of lemon juice.

Keep them marinating for 15-20 minutes to infuse flavor.

2. Prepare the Masala Base

Heat mustard oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.

When they splutter, add chopped onions and sauté until brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté until the paste is fragrant.

Add pureed tomatoes, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt.

Cook until oil separates from masala.

3. Cook the Fish

Gently slide the marinated fish into the pan.

Let it cook for 3-4 minutes on both sides without breaking the fillets.

Add coconut milk and tamarind pulp, blending slowly.

Soft simmer for 10 minutes until the fish is nicely flavored.

4. Last Touch & Serving

Finish with garam masala and a sprinkle of fresh coriander leaves.

Serve hot with steamed rice or roti to serve a nutritious meal.