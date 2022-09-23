Daily Horoscope for September 23, 2022: Sagittarius, Pisces to have good day; be careful Capricorn

Aries:

Ganesha says: You will get rich benefit from your hard work and aptitude. You will be successful in completing your many important tasks. You will not be able to spend more time at home due to overwork. Full support of family members can be obtained. Don't indulge in wrong activities in the rush to get quick results. There will be some kind of tension from children. There will also be concern about the health of an elder member of the household. Trouble may arise due to an employee in a business place. Maintain sweetness in married life.

Taurus:

Ganesha says: Both planetary pastures and luck are on your side. So using time properly will be beneficial for you. New streams of income can also be found. There is a fair chance of completion if there is any pending work related to the land. Do not ignore the guidance and advice of senior members. Be careful not to spend too much money on wrong activities. Avoid any type of transaction. Relationships with siblings can create tension. Pay attention to the current business activities.

Gemini:

Ganesha says: Due to changing environment some new policies will be made which will be beneficial for you. Insurance or investment work can also be completed seamlessly. A conversation with a friend on a special issue will have a positive result. Most of the time will be spent in outdoor activities. It will not be worth spending time in wrong activities. It is necessary not only to waste time making plans but also to start them. Marriage relations can become more intimate. Mental fatigue can cause headache.

Cancer:

Ganesha says: There will be success in the matter of buying or selling property. Keeping a practical mind will help you in making any decision. A dear friend may come to the house. Expenditure will be higher than expected income. It is necessary to maintain a budget. Being an emotional person, even the slightest negativity can discourage you. Do not start any new business related activities at this time. Don't let a situation like disagreement arise in married life.

Leo::

Ganesha says: There will be some improvement in daily routine or tasks and by getting organized you will be able to focus on your other tasks with full confidence. As per the hard work you will also get the right result. Don't be afraid of activities like competition. Due to which negative thoughts can also arise in you. Bring flexibility into practice. In business your systematic work system can get good results. It is your responsibility to support and monitor your partner due to his discomfort.

Virgo:

Ganesha says: Perform your tasks in a practical manner. Keep emotions confined to a boundary. You should maintain friendly relations with few important people which can prove beneficial for you. Children may experience some stress due to not getting proper results related to their studies. Don't pay attention to other people's talk and have faith in your own efficiency. Your morale will increase. Do not disclose your business related activities to anyone.

Libra:

Ganesha says: At this time the planetary position is in your favour. Libra people are balanced and organized. Your excellent work system may also lead to new avenues of profit. A close relative may also get a chance to go there for religious planning. Ego and overconfidence can also create problems for you. Along with making plans, it is also important to initiate them. Keep guiding the child otherwise there will be tension in the house due to some activity.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says: Spend some time in the presence of experienced and positive activity people. Their experience will be helpful for you and will also give you the ability to fight against adverse situations. The means of income may increase. Control your anger. There may be a situation of dispute with a close relative or friend over small matters. Instead of giving advice to others, you need to change your nature. The changes that have been made in the business in the last few times are going to get the right result.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says: Your hard work will pay off. Financial condition will improve by proper efforts. There will also be a plan regarding an investment. The process of going abroad for children will also start. The support of a father or a father-like person will be lucky for you. Having a selfish nature and being self-cantered can also disappoint those close to you. Inheritance issues may arise. A lot of patience and restraint is required. Planetary position is favourable. Your professional work will be done automatically.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says: Do all your work in a planned manner and be dedicated towards your work. You can definitely get success. There may be tension due to some personal reasons. Instead of stressing, find a solution to the problem with understanding. Otherwise it will have a negative impact on the family as well. Students should take special care of their health. There will be some problems in business at this time. Professional stress can affect the family. Fatigue can cause swelling and pain in the legs.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says: Planetary Pastures are on your side. You are going to get the right result of your hard work and effort. Relationship with brothers will be sweetened and past negative misunderstandings will also be removed. Don't take any decision with emotion and haste. Understand the point first. Someone can take advantage of your words. There is a possibility of getting a good deal in business related to property or commission. Husband and wife may have disputes due to children.

Pisces:

Ganesha says: You will get rid of many problems with your intelligence. There may be some family problems. There will be worry due to discord in the married life of a member. Handle situations with patience and composure rather than anger. There may be improvement in the business system as per time. There can be sweetness in married life. Do yoga-meditation.