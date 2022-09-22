Are you planning to buy an Air fryer? List of pros and cons you should keep in mind before purchasing it

Air fryers do your job in the kitchen more effortless, but there are some things you should know before purchasing them. We have a pros and cons list which will be helpful for you.

There are some kitchen appliances which make your work easier and faster. One such appliance is the air fryer, which has recently gained popularity. It is an electronic device which can be used in domestic cooking. To move further, you should first know what an air fryer is.



The air fryer works like a convection oven in which food can be cooked without oil. The food cooked in an air fryer turns out to be crispy and crunchy cooked in hot air. The air fryer uses a fan as its heating mechanism. This can also be used as a substitute for an oven or a microwave.

Pros of an air fryer

One of the most important things about buying an air fryer is that you can cook anything. You can cook meat, fish, cakes and cookies from potatoes to yams, grilled vegetables, and many other things. You can roast an entire chicken or turkey by following the right recipe.





Air Fryer are small and can be placed anywhere in your kitchen. They are also easy to clean because the food is non-greasy. You should ensure that you opt for those air fryers whose cleaning trays can be removed and are convenient to wash and use.

Air fryers are great for those trying to maintain their health. You can stack up your favourite vegetables, season them with spices, and enjoy a wholesome meal without oil or butter.



Cons of air fryer

The price of air fryers can be high. It won’t be helpful if you serve many people coming over. Since food is cooked in less oil, it can make the food dry and moisture free. Food might stick to the tray or burn, making cleaning difficult for you.