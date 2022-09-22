Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you planning to buy an Air fryer? List of pros and cons you should keep in mind before purchasing it

    Air fryers do your job in the kitchen more effortless, but there are some things you should know before purchasing them. We have a pros and cons list which will be helpful for you.

    Are you planning to buy an Air fryer? List of pros and cons you should keep in mind before purchasing it SUR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    There are some kitchen appliances which make your work easier and faster. One such appliance is the air fryer, which has recently gained popularity. It is an electronic device which can be used in domestic cooking. To move further, you should first know what an air fryer is. 

    The air fryer works like a convection oven in which food can be cooked without oil. The food cooked in an air fryer turns out to be crispy and crunchy cooked in hot air. The air fryer uses a fan as its heating mechanism. This can also be used as a substitute for an oven or a microwave. 

    Also Read: Do you have thin hair? Here are the top 5 things you should avoid

    Pros of an air fryer 
    One of the most important things about buying an air fryer is that you can cook anything. You can cook meat, fish, cakes and cookies from potatoes to yams, grilled vegetables, and many other things. You can roast an entire chicken or turkey by following the right recipe.

    Are you planning to buy an Air fryer? List of pros and cons you should keep in mind before purchasing it SUR

    Air Fryer are small and can be placed anywhere in your kitchen. They are also easy to clean because the food is non-greasy. You should ensure that you opt for those air fryers whose cleaning trays can be removed and are convenient to wash and use.

    Also Read: Heart Attack: Vomiting to nausea and more unexpected warning signs you should look out for

    Air fryers are great for those trying to maintain their health. You can stack up your favourite vegetables, season them with spices, and enjoy a wholesome meal without oil or butter.

    Cons of air fryer 
    The price of air fryers can be high. It won’t be helpful if you serve many people coming over. Since food is cooked in less oil, it can make the food dry and moisture free. Food might stick to the tray or burn, making cleaning difficult for you.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 22 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 22, 2022: Be careful Sagittarius, Aries; good day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for September 22 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 22, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Heart Attack: Vomiting to nausea and more unexpected warning signs you should look out for SUR

    Heart Attack: Vomiting to nausea and more unexpected warning signs you should look out for

    Navratri 2022 Know 9 Dos and Donts devotees should follow during this auspicious festival gcw

    Navratri 2022: Know 9 Do's and Don'ts devotees should follow during this auspicious festival

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 21 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 20, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Sagittarius; be careful Virgo, Scorpio

    Recent Stories

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 22 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 22, 2022: Be careful Sagittarius, Aries; good day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for September 22 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 22, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    TRP rigging case: ED chargesheet says no evidence against Republic TV

    TRP rigging case: ED chargesheet says no proof against Republic TV

    football Polish icon Robert Lewandowski pledge to wear Ukrainian armband at World Cup 2022 wins hearts snt

    Polish icon Lewandowski's pledge to wear Ukrainian armband at World Cup 2022 wins hearts

    football Is psg star Lionel Messi the goat greatest of all time Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view snt

    Is Lionel Messi the G.O.A.T? Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon