    Arachnid allies: 6 fascinating spiders that make unexpected companions

    Discover 6 spider species renowned for their unique companionship potential. From the charming jumping spider to the docile cobalt blue tarantula, explore how these arachnids can become captivating and unexpected companions.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 6:11 PM IST

    When we think of companionship, spiders might not be the first creatures that come to mind. However, there are some remarkable spider species that have garnered attention for their intriguing behaviours and surprising potential as companions. Here are 6 captivating spiders known for their companionship traits:

    1. Jumping Spiders

    With their inquisitive nature and endearing eye patterns, jumping spiders are popular choices for spider enthusiasts. They're curious and can even respond to human interaction, making them engaging companions.

    2. Pink Toe Tarantulas

    These arboreal tarantulas are known for their vibrant colours and relatively docile demeanour. Pink toe tarantulas can be captivating to observe in their enclosure and are relatively low-maintenance pets.

    3. Goliath Birdeater

    While its name might sound intimidating, the Goliath birdeater is surprisingly calm and has a gentle disposition. Despite its massive size, this tarantula can become a captivating companion for experienced spider keepers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: National lizard day: 6 best reptilian pets known for companionship

    4. Mexican Redknee Tarantula

    With its distinctive red-orange knees and calm temperament, the Mexican red knee tarantula is a popular choice for those interested in keeping tarantulas as pets.

    5. Cobalt Blue Tarantula

    This stunning blue-hued tarantula is known for its striking appearance and relatively calm behaviour. It's a visually captivating companion that can thrive with proper care.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    6. Orb-Weaver Spiders

    These spiders are known for their intricate and symmetrical webs. Observing their web-building skills can be a fascinating and educational experience.

    ALSO READ: 7 most poisonous spiders known for their lethal bites

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 6:11 PM IST
