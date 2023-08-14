National lizard day: 6 best reptilian pets known for companionship

Curious about keeping a pet lizard? Discover the best pet lizard species in this guide, considering factors like size, temperament, care requirements, and suitability for beginners.

Thinking of welcoming a scaly friend into your home? On your journey to becoming a lizard owner, consider aspects such as size, temperament, and care requirements. Each species has its own distinct characteristics, so make sure to choose one that matches your lifestyle and preferences. By selecting the best pet lizard for you, you're embarking on a rewarding and educational companionship that will surely leave a lasting impression. Explore the world of pet lizards and find your perfect reptilian companion among the top choices:

1. Leopard Gecko

Known for their gentle nature and striking appearance, leopard geckos are ideal for beginners. They're relatively low-maintenance and come in various colour morphs.

2. Crested Gecko

With their unique crests and vibrant colours, crested geckos are captivating pets. They're nocturnal, making them suitable for those with busy daytime schedules.

3. Bearded Dragon

Bearded dragons are renowned for their docile personalities and are often considered one of the best lizards for beginners. They love interacting with their owners.

4. Blue Tongue Skink

These charismatic lizards have distinctive blue tongues and are known for their sociable behaviour. Blue tongue skinks can become quite tame with proper handling.

5. Anole Lizard

Anoles are smaller lizards that are lively and active. They require careful attention to their habitat conditions, making them suitable for reptile enthusiasts willing to invest in their care.

6. Uromastyx

If you're looking for a unique and herbivorous lizard, the uromastyx might be the right choice. They're hardy and have distinct personalities, thriving in a desert-like environment.