    National lizard day: 6 best reptilian pets known for companionship

    Curious about keeping a pet lizard? Discover the best pet lizard species in this guide, considering factors like size, temperament, care requirements, and suitability for beginners. 
     

     

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    Thinking of welcoming a scaly friend into your home? On your journey to becoming a lizard owner, consider aspects such as size, temperament, and care requirements. Each species has its own distinct characteristics, so make sure to choose one that matches your lifestyle and preferences. By selecting the best pet lizard for you, you're embarking on a rewarding and educational companionship that will surely leave a lasting impression. Explore the world of pet lizards and find your perfect reptilian companion among the top choices:

    1. Leopard Gecko 

    Known for their gentle nature and striking appearance, leopard geckos are ideal for beginners. They're relatively low-maintenance and come in various colour morphs.

    2. Crested Gecko 

    With their unique crests and vibrant colours, crested geckos are captivating pets. They're nocturnal, making them suitable for those with busy daytime schedules.

    3. Bearded Dragon 

    Bearded dragons are renowned for their docile personalities and are often considered one of the best lizards for beginners. They love interacting with their owners.

    4. Blue Tongue Skink 

    These charismatic lizards have distinctive blue tongues and are known for their sociable behaviour. Blue tongue skinks can become quite tame with proper handling.

    5. Anole Lizard 

    Anoles are smaller lizards that are lively and active. They require careful attention to their habitat conditions, making them suitable for reptile enthusiasts willing to invest in their care.

    6. Uromastyx 

    If you're looking for a unique and herbivorous lizard, the uromastyx might be the right choice. They're hardy and have distinct personalities, thriving in a desert-like environment.

     

