7 most poisonous spiders known for their lethal bites

The world of spiders holds a diverse array of species, some of which possess venom capable of causing harm to humans and other creatures.

Brazilian Wandering Spider

The Brazilian Wandering Spider carries a potent neurotoxic venom. Its bite can lead to intense pain, paralysis, and in severe cases, even death.

Sydney Funnel-Web Spider

Hailing from Australia, the Sydney Funnel-Web Spider packs a venom that targets the nervous system. Its bite can trigger muscle spasms and respiratory distress.

Black Widow Spider

Found globally, Black Widow Spiders are known for their distinctive red hourglass markings. Their venom contains neurotoxins that can lead to muscle pain, and cramps

Brown Recluse Spider

The Brown Recluse Spider, native to North America, carries a venom that can cause necrotic tissue damage at the bite site. 

Redback Spider

Another venomous resident of Australia, the Redback Spider's bite can lead to symptoms ranging from local pain to systemic reactions. 
Six-Eyed Sand Spider

Residing in deserts and sandy areas, the Six-Eyed Sand Spider's venom causes tissue necrosis.Its bite can lead to serious skin and tissue damage.

Mouse Spider

Found in Australia, the Mouse Spider's venom is similar to that of the funnel-web spider. While bites are infrequent causing pain, sweating, and nausea.

