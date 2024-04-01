April Fool's Day 2024: Instagram, WhatsApp/Facebook status, jokes and messages to share on social media

April Fool's Day 2024 is today (April 01), and we have come up with the best messages and statuses to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

April Fool's Day 2024 is nearly here; this year, it will be on Monday, April 01. Even if there is a sense of Monday blues, the day is expected to be full of laughter, surprises, and amusing pranks as people worldwide gather to enjoy this joyous event. Individuals of all ages will release their creativity and sense of humour to amuse friends, family, and coworkers with brilliant jokes, witty hoaxes, and intricate practical pranks.

As the spirit of April Fool's Day permeates the air, social media platforms and online communities will be filled with amusing memes, phoney announcements, and comedic tales, adding to the day's festive atmosphere. While April Fool's Day traditions differ by culture and area, the universal attraction of good-natured jokes and spirited mischief will bring people together in shared laughter and camaraderie, making April 01 a day to love and remember.

Also Read: Easter 2024: Roast lamb to Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, 10 lunch ideas

Below are some wishes, quotes, WhatsApp status, messages and photos to share with your loved ones this April Fool’s Day.

*It’s April Fools’ Day! Wishing you a day that’s ‘fool’ of fun!

*Today is April Fools’ Day. Believe nothing and trust no one. Just like any other day.

*Aliens have contacted the earth. Just watch the news and see it. And one more thing…Happy April Fool!

*I am going on a world tour on the April 1st and it is a fully sponsored holiday…… Come join me because it is Fool’s Day.

*On the occasion of April Fool’s Day, we must learn to not laugh at fools because sometimes they are also correct.

*Wishing a very Happy April Fool’s Day to you my dear. There is no way we can change the fact, you are a fool and you will remain one.

*I am a fool, I am a fool, I am fool …. You just confessed that you are a FOOL. You agreed to what I have been saying for all those years…. April Fool wishes to you…

April Fool’s Day 2023: Wishes, Funny Messages, And WhatsApp Status

1. Let us make it the happiest April Fool’s Day by playing the best of the pranks and cracking the most hilarious jokes. Wishing a very Happy April Fool’s Day to you.

2. Officially we all are nothing less than fools on just one day of the year and therefore, we must celebrate it to the fullest. Happy April Fool’s Day to you.

3. Be creative and be unique in cracking jokes as well as in playing pranks on people around you. Warm wishes on April Fool’s Day to you.

Also Read: Why is Easter celebrated? 6 ways to celebrate this Christian holiday

4. This is the best day to propose to a girl! If she accepts, then fine, otherwise, celebrate April Fool’s Day!

5. It is so foolish if you don’t celebrate April Fool’s Day because that day is dedicated to the fool we all have inside us. Happy April Fool’s Day to you.

6. What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fools Day!

7. Do not discuss your future plans today with your mate, it might not happen ever!

8. It is impossible to touch your elbow with your tongue. And if you just tried doing so then you are a fool for sure. Wishing you a very Happy April Fool’s Day.

9. Hey friends, wishing you all an April Fool’s day because it is meant for you!

10. Earth may stop rotating; Birds may stop flying; Candles may stop melting, And hearts may stop beating. But your brain will never start working. April Fool’s Day was meant just for people like you!

April Fool’s Day 2023: Jokes

1. What do you call a hammer bought on April 1st? April tool.

2. My favourite April Fools’ Day prank is pretending I’m going to leave my couch. On my way out!

3. Why was the donkey annoying his friend? It was April Mules’ Day!

4. Excuse me, sir. Do you think they named April Fool’s Day in your honour?

5. Which day of the year do monkeys like best? The first of Ape-ril!

What’s the April Fool’s lucky card in the deck? The Joker.

5. What is a gas pump's favorite holiday? April Fuel's Day!