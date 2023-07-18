Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alternatives for Coffee lovers which are must-try

    These alternatives for coffee are a treat for your taste buds and healthier. While coffee can slightly increase your cholesterol levels, these alternatives help you avoid that! So read about these chicory roots and probiotic black teas to start your day with a less caffeinated body - By Leona Merlin Antony

    Alternatives for Coffee lovers which are must-try (LMA)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    Chicory roots and probiotic black teas are a great way to start your day with a less caffeinated body. These alternatives for coffee are a treat for your taste buds healthier. Coffee has always been the love of our lives. There is nothing better than that to kick-start our day. Coffee has been the solution to all our problems for a long time. But how about a new set of coffee alternatives that will prove themselves tastier like coffee and will be healthier? You have come to the right place. Here is a list of 5 must-have alternatives for cutting down coffee consumption.

    ALSO READ: Deep Hydration to Elasticity: 5 benefits of Cocoa Butter on your Skin

    1. Chicory Coffee:

    Who says no to a nice warm cup of chicory coffee? Cichorium intybus is an underground herb. The root of this herb gets used to make this coffee. It is an effective way to reduce your caffeine intake.

    2. Matcha Tea:

    Camellia sinensis is a heavenly plant that makes the existence of matcha tea possible. The plant is steamed, dried and ground into a fine powder. It is a source of antioxidants too. Its consumption may reduce high blood pressure. 3. Kombucha: There is no one who has heard of this internet-trending tea. It is black tea fermented with bacteria, yeast, and sugar. This fermentation makes tea more rich in probiotics, acetic acid, and antioxidants. It may help in maintaining our cholesterol and even blood glucose levels.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Marzela Tea (@marzela_tea)

    3. Kombucha:

    There is no one who has heard of this internet-trending tea. It is black tea fermented with bacteria, yeast, and sugar. This fermentation makes tea more rich in probiotics, acetic acid, and antioxidants. It may help in maintaining our cholesterol and even blood glucose levels.

    4. Golden Milk:

    Golden milk got well-known among the masses when turmeric stole the show. Golden milk is called by that name due to the tinged colour it receives from turmeric. The mix is brewed and also made with turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon. 5. Smoothies: Before asking how it is a coffee alternative, do you know how healthy this is? Smoothies started gaining popularity when people prepped their meals with them for workouts. Apart from being a healthier option, it is not even time-consuming. You can blend your favourite fruits like bananas, apples and some milk.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lena | (@lenahfst)

    5. Smoothies:

    Before asking how it is a coffee alternative, do you know how healthy this is? Smoothies started gaining popularity when people prepped their meals with them for workouts. Apart from being a healthier option, it is not even time-consuming. You can blend your favourite fruits like bananas, apples and some milk.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lena | (@lenahfst)

    ALSO READ: Here are 7 health benefits of consuming raisins everyday

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyaluronic to Salicylic Acid: Moisturising serums for better skincare (LMA)

    Hyaluronic to Salicylic Acid: Moisturising serums for better skincare

    Why is Turkey emerging as travel hotspot for solo women explorers ATG EAI

    Why is Turkey emerging as travel hotspot for solo women explorers

    Yoga poses for reducing anxiety LMA

    Yoga poses for reducing anxiety

    Golden Fort to Patwon Ki Haveli: 7 things to do when in Jaisalmer ATG EAI

    Golden Fort to Patwon Ki Haveli: 7 things to do when in Jaisalmer

    7 ways to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol naturally RBA EAI

    7 ways to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol naturally

    Recent Stories

    Need to save India say members of UPA new avatar

    'Need to save India...' say members of UPA's new avatar

    Heart Health: 7 food items for your good heart RBA EAI

    Heart Health: 7 food items for your good heart

    AFib History available for Apple Watch users in India Know how to set it up gcw

    AFib History available for Apple Watch users in India; Know how to set it up

    Meze to Baklava: 6 foods you cannot miss when in Turkey ATG

    Meze to Baklava: 6 foods you cannot miss when in Turkey

    Hyaluronic to Salicylic Acid: Moisturising serums for better skincare (LMA)

    Hyaluronic to Salicylic Acid: Moisturising serums for better skincare

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon