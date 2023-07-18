Alternatives for Coffee lovers which are must-try

These alternatives for coffee are a treat for your taste buds and healthier. While coffee can slightly increase your cholesterol levels, these alternatives help you avoid that! So read about these chicory roots and probiotic black teas to start your day with a less caffeinated body - By Leona Merlin Antony

Chicory roots and probiotic black teas are a great way to start your day with a less caffeinated body. These alternatives for coffee are a treat for your taste buds healthier. Coffee has always been the love of our lives. There is nothing better than that to kick-start our day. Coffee has been the solution to all our problems for a long time. But how about a new set of coffee alternatives that will prove themselves tastier like coffee and will be healthier? You have come to the right place. Here is a list of 5 must-have alternatives for cutting down coffee consumption.

1. Chicory Coffee:

Who says no to a nice warm cup of chicory coffee? Cichorium intybus is an underground herb. The root of this herb gets used to make this coffee. It is an effective way to reduce your caffeine intake.

2. Matcha Tea:

Camellia sinensis is a heavenly plant that makes the existence of matcha tea possible. The plant is steamed, dried and ground into a fine powder. It is a source of antioxidants too. Its consumption may reduce high blood pressure. 3. Kombucha: There is no one who has heard of this internet-trending tea. It is black tea fermented with bacteria, yeast, and sugar. This fermentation makes tea more rich in probiotics, acetic acid, and antioxidants. It may help in maintaining our cholesterol and even blood glucose levels.

4. Golden Milk:

Golden milk got well-known among the masses when turmeric stole the show. Golden milk is called by that name due to the tinged colour it receives from turmeric. The mix is brewed and also made with turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon. 5. Smoothies: Before asking how it is a coffee alternative, do you know how healthy this is? Smoothies started gaining popularity when people prepped their meals with them for workouts. Apart from being a healthier option, it is not even time-consuming. You can blend your favourite fruits like bananas, apples and some milk.

