Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with Aphasia, which can affect the ability to speak, write and understand language. So let us know what is Aphasia and what are its symptoms. We spoke to Dr Shylh MP, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Altius Hospitals, HBR Layout, Bangalore, who gave us some inside details.

Hollywood star Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with Aphasia, his family said on Wednesday, March 30. Willis' family stated on Instagram thatAphasiaa is hurting the actor's cognitive ability. Willis' declaration has raised attention to the brain condition that causes difficulties speaking, reading, and writing. Willis began his career in the 1980s and rose to fame after playing police officer John McClane in the 1988 action film Die Hard. Willis' first significant cinematic franchise was born.

Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage to areas of the brain that command understanding and expression of language, leaving the patient disabled in terms of communicating effectively with others.

Also Read: Bruce Willis quits acting; here are 5 must-watch movies of Hollywood's Golden boy

There are several ways we classify Aphasiaa: Non-fluent Aphasia and Fluent Aphasia.

Non fluent Aphasia- Speech production is halting, effortful, broken with impaired grammar, but language comprehension is relatively preserved. Broca’s Aphasia, Transcortical motor Aphasia and Global Aphasia are the types non-fluent Aphasias

Fluent aphasias are where the person can produce continuous speech. The sentence structure is relatively intact but lacks the meaning to be conveyed. Wernicke’s Aphasiaa, transcortical sensory Aphasiaa, conduction aphasia and anomic Aphasiaa are several types of the so called, Fluent aphasia.

What causes Aphasia?

It is caused damage to the left side of the brain which is the most common Language dominant side.

Common causes are:

Stroke

Head injury

Brain Tumours

Infection

Neurodegenerative disorders- Dementias, PSP, Alzheimer’s disease etc

Diagnosis of Aphasia?

By comprehensive language tests conducted by team of Neurologists and speech-language pathologists. The panel of tests evaluate the person’s naming, repetition, comprehension, reading, writing, prosody and various other aspects of language.

CT scan and MRI scans of Brain are diagnostic imaging procedures of choice which aid in identifying the disease process. Functional imaging techniques and PET scans aid in mapping the areas of brain concerned with language.

Treatment of Aphasia?

It includes the primary treatment of the inciting pathology which may be stroke, head injury, tumour, infection or neurodegenerative. These conditions may be treated either medically or surgically based on the merit of the condition.

Following the primary treatment rigourous speech -language therapy, Non-verbal communication therapies- using gestures, pictures, electronic devices (cell phones,computers) and Group therapies for patients and their families are mandatory for the patient’s full and final recovery.

However, the extent of complete functional recovery depends on several factors:

Age, Medical illnesses and past medical history, the cause and extent of the primary disease, Handedness (right or left), patient and family motivation, education status of the patient, socio-economic support and rehabilitation therapies.

How to live with Aphasiaa?

Some people recover completely with or without treatment, however some amount of residual deficits typically remains, despite adequate speech therapy. This can be demotivating and frustrating for the patient as well as the healthcare giver. Family members need to learn alternative ways to use sign languages, pictures, code, electronic devices to safely and effectively communicate with their loved ones.