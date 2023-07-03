Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs

    Discover the architectural marvels and rich history of Uttar Pradesh's forts. From the iconic Agra Fort to hidden gems like Jaunpur and Roopmati Forts, unravel tales of valor and immerse yourself in the cultural heritage of this enchanting state. Explore the past, explore Uttar Pradesh's forts

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Welcome to the land of majestic forts and rich cultural heritage! Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India, boasts a treasure trove of historical marvels that have stood the test of time. Embark on a journey through the architectural wonders and captivating tales of the seven prominent forts of this enchanting state. From the iconic Agra Fort to the lesser-known gems, each fort holds a unique story within its walls. Let's dive into the world of Uttar Pradesh's forts, where history comes alive and reveals the grandeur of the bygone era.

    Lucknawi Chickankari to Benarasi Sarees: exploring the timeless elegance of traditional Uttar Pradesh clothing

    Agra Fort
    Nestled in the historic city of Agra, the Agra Fort stands as a testament to the opulence of the Mughal Empire. This UNESCO World Heritage Site showcases a blend of Islamic and Hindu architectural styles. Explore the intricate marble carvings, impressive gateways, and splendid palaces within the fort's complex. Don't miss the iconic Diwan-i-Am (Hall of Public Audience) and Diwan-i-Khas (Hall of Private Audience) that witnessed the grandeur of Mughal emperors.

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI

    Allahabad Fort
    Situated at the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers in Allahabad (Prayagraj), the Allahabad Fort is a masterpiece built by Emperor Akbar. Marvel at its sandstone walls and grand entrance gates, which guard a treasure trove of history. The fort's strategic location and magnificent architecture make it a must-visit. Enjoy panoramic views from its ramparts and visit the Akshaya Vat, a sacred fig tree said to be eternal.

     

    ALSO READ: Lucknowi Biriyani to Rabri: 6 UP cuisine delights to savour

    Jaunpur Fort
    Step back in time at the Jaunpur Fort, an architectural gem in the city of Jaunpur. Built during the medieval period, this fort boasts intricate carvings, arched gateways, and beautiful gardens. Immerse yourself in the rich history as you wander through its sprawling complex. The Jaunpur Fort stands as a symbol of the city's glorious past and the architectural prowess of the bygone era.

    Chunar Fort
    Located in Mirzapur district, the Chunar Fort is a historical marvel that has witnessed the rise and fall of several dynasties. Its strategic position overlooking the Ganges River made it an important stronghold. Explore the fort's sturdy walls, ancient temples, and intriguing dungeons. Climb to the top for panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and uncover the tales of valor that echo within its walls.

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI

    Ramnagar Fort 
    Nestled in the holy city of Varanasi, the Ramnagar Fort is a stunning architectural gem. This riverside fort, home to the Maharaja of Varanasi, showcases a fusion of Indian and Islamic architectural styles. Explore its grand courtyards, ornate pavilions, and a museum that exhibits a fascinating collection of vintage cars, weaponry, and royal artifacts. The Ramnagar Fort is a testament to the rich history and cultural heritage of Varanasi.

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI

    Bada Imambara 
    Although not a fort in the traditional sense, the Bada Imambara in Lucknow is a grand monument with historical and religious significance. Built by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula in the 18th century, it is an architectural marvel with sprawling halls and a labyrinth known as Bhool Bhulaiya. Delve into the fascinating tales and mysteries surrounding this imposing structure, which continues to be a place of worship and cultural festivities.

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI

    Roopmati Fort
    Located in Mandu, a historical site associated with Uttar Pradesh, the Roopmati Fort offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. This hilltop fort boasts scenic vistas and a romantic folklore attached to it. Explore its ruins, ancient water reservoirs, and the famed Roopmati Pavilion. Immerse yourself in the tales of love, tragedy, and the enchanting beauty of this architectural marvel.

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI

    Embarking on a journey through the forts of Uttar Pradesh is like stepping into the pages of history. Each fort carries a unique charm, revealing tales of valor, love, and architectural brilliance. From the grandeur of Agra Fort to the hidden gems like Jaunpur Fort and Roopmati Fort, these structures are a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the state. So, pack your bags, embrace the allure of the past, and witness the splendor of these forts that have stood strong for centuries, preserving the legacy of Uttar Pradesh's captivating history.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut MSW EAI

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life MSW EAI

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before renting out your apartment ADC EIA

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before renting out your apartment

    7 Delicious Monsoon Achar Varieties to Spice Up Your Meals MSW EAI

    7 delicious monsoon achar varieties to spice up your meals

    Planning to study abroad? Things to keep in mind before packing your bags ADC EIA

    Planning to study abroad? Things to keep in mind before packing your bags

    Recent Stories

    Heart health to blood sugar control: 6 miracle benefits of Avocado ATG

    Heart health to blood sugar control: 6 miracle benefits of Avocado

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut MSW EAI

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut

    Celebs SPOTTED: From Manushi Chillar to Sooraj Pancholi, your favourite stars get papped in tinsel town ADC

    Celebs SPOTTED: From Manushi Chillar to Sooraj Pancholi, your favourite stars get papped in tinsel town

    Cheese to Paneer: 6 tasty Vada Pav dishes for Monsoons vma

    Cheese to Paneer: 6 tasty Vada Pav dishes for Monsoons

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life MSW EAI

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon