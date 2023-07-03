Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    8 tips for fresh and odor-free clothes in monsoon: Keep your wardrobe pristine

    Discover effective tips to keep your clothes fresh and smelling good during the monsoon season. From proper storage to natural fragrance options, learn how to maintain a clean and odor-free wardrobe.

    8 tips for fresh and odor-free clothes in monsoon: Keep your wardrobe pristine MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 6:29 PM IST

    During the monsoon season, it can be challenging to keep your clothes fresh and smelling good due to the increased humidity and dampness in the air. However, with the right tips and practices, you can ensure that your clothes stay clean, dry, and odor-free. Remember, prevention is key when it comes to keeping your clothes fresh and smelling good during the monsoon season.

    Here are eight tips to help you keep your clothes fresh and smelling good during the monsoon:

    ALSO READ: 7 delicious monsoon achar varieties to spice up your meals

    1. Proper Storage

    Before the monsoon arrives, make sure to store your off-season clothes in airtight containers or vacuum-sealed bags. This will protect them from moisture and prevent them from developing a musty odor.

    2. Dry Clothes Thoroughly

    Ensure that your clothes are completely dry before storing them in your wardrobe. Even slightly damp clothes can develop a moldy smell. If needed, use a clothesline indoors or invest in a dehumidifier to speed up the drying process.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NiinaN (@niinami)

    3. Sun-Drying

    Take advantage of sunny days during the monsoon to sun-dry your clothes. The sunlight acts as a natural disinfectant and helps eliminate odors. Hang your clothes in a well-ventilated area where they can receive direct sunlight.

    4. Use Natural Fragrance

    Instead of relying solely on synthetic fabric softeners, opt for natural alternatives to add a fresh scent to your clothes. Place dried lavender sachets or cedar chips in your wardrobe to keep your clothes smelling pleasant.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Fraganote (@fraganote)

    5. Proper Ventilation

    Ensure that your wardrobe and closets are well-ventilated to prevent the accumulation of moisture. Use closet dehumidifiers or place moisture-absorbing products like silica gel packets or charcoal briquettes to absorb excess humidity.

    6. Regular Washing

    Wash your clothes regularly during the monsoon season, especially if they have been exposed to rain or excessive humidity. This will prevent the growth of bacteria or mold that can lead to unpleasant odors.

    7. Use Odor Neutralizers

    If you notice any lingering odors on your clothes, consider using odor neutralizers like baking soda. Add a cup of baking soda to your washing machine during the rinse cycle to eliminate odors and leave your clothes smelling fresh.

    8. Air-Dry Indoors

    On days when it's not possible to sun-dry your clothes, opt for indoor air drying instead of using a dryer. Dry your clothes in a well-ventilated area with proper airflow to prevent a damp smell from developing.

    ALSO READ: Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Digestion to Heart Health: 5 health benefits of Chia Seeds eai vma

    Digestion to Heart Health: 5 health benefits of Chia Seeds

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut MSW EAI

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life MSW EAI

    8 powerful ways to practice gratitude and transform your life

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before renting out your apartment ADC EIA

    Here are 7 things to keep in mind before renting out your apartment

    Recent Stories

    Digestion to Heart Health: 5 health benefits of Chia Seeds eai vma

    Digestion to Heart Health: 5 health benefits of Chia Seeds

    Champakulam boat race: Snake boat capsizes, all rescued anr

    Champakulam boat race: Snake boat capsizes, all rescued

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs ATG EAI

    Agra fort to Roopmati fort: 7 forts in UP for history buffs

    Heart health to blood sugar control: 6 miracle benefits of Avocado ATG

    Heart health to blood sugar control: 6 miracle benefits of Avocado

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut MSW EAI

    Enhance digestion naturally: 7 medicinal drinks for healthy gut

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon