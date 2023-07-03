7 delicious monsoon achar varieties to spice up your meals

Explore a variety of tangy and spicy monsoon achar recipes to elevate your meals. From classic mango achar to fiery chili achar, discover the perfect accompaniment for your rainy day feasts.

Monsoon season brings with it a delightful opportunity to tantalize our taste buds with tangy and spicy pickles, known as achar. These delectable condiments not only add a burst of flavours but also complement the rainy weather perfectly. From the classic mango achar with its sweet, sour, and spicy notes to the refreshing lemon achar and the fiery chili achar, there are numerous varieties to explore. Remember to store them properly in airtight containers to preserve their flavors and enjoy them throughout the season.

Here are seven popular monsoon achar varieties that you might enjoy:

1. Mango Achar: This classic achar is made with raw or semi-ripe mangoes, mixed with spices like mustard seeds, fenugreek, red chili powder, and turmeric. It offers a perfect balance of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors.

2. Lemon Achar: Tangy and refreshing, lemon achar is made by marinating lemon slices with salt, turmeric, and chili powder. The addition of mustard seeds and a tempering of spices elevates the taste.

3. Mixed Vegetable Achar: A medley of seasonal vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, green beans, and bell peppers can be pickled together with a blend of spices. It's a delightful combination of flavors and textures.

4. Garlic Achar: This pungent and flavorful achar is made by marinating whole garlic cloves in a mixture of mustard oil, vinegar, red chili powder, and other spices. It goes well with a variety of dishes.

5. Gooseberry Achar: Also known as amla achar, it features Indian gooseberries soaked in a mixture of spices, including mustard, fenugreek, and chili powder. Amla is rich in vitamin C and adds a tangy twist to the achar.

6. Chilli Achar: For spice lovers, chili achar is a must-try. Green or red chilies are pickled with vinegar, salt, and spices. It adds a fiery kick to any meal.

7. Onion Achar: Thinly sliced onions are marinated in a mixture of vinegar, salt, and spices, creating a tangy and crunchy achar. It can be a perfect accompaniment to Indian bread or rice dishes.

