South India’s hidden gems offer breathtaking landscapes, rich heritage, and unique experiences for travelers seeking something beyond the usual tourist spots.

South India is a land of scintillating landscapes, ancient ruins, and heritage. Everyone knows about the popular ones, but there are some hidden gems for the adventurous tourist who wishes to see something unconventional. These seven places reveal the rarity and magnificence of South India.

7 lesser known travel destinations in south India:

1. Gandikota – The Grand Canyon of India (Andhra Pradesh)

Popularly called India's Grand Canyon, Gandikota is a breathtaking ride carved by the Pennar River. Its gorgeous rock formations and sweeping vistas, coupled with its ancient fort town, make this a history buff's and adventure hunter's heaven.

2. Agasthyakoodam – A Virgin Trekkers' Paradise (Kerala)

Agasthyakoodam, one of Kerala's more elevated mountains, is a bio-diversity haven of virgin forests and spiritual significance. Walking through its green landscape provides travelers serenity and otherworldly vegetation, an ideal sanctuary for nature lovers.

3. Chettinad – The Heritage Mansions Land (Tamil Nadu)

Chettinad is famous for its beautiful palatial mansions, delicately built temples, and delicious cuisine. This offbeat cultural spot gives a glimpse of the architectural magic of South India and true Tamilian hospitality.

4. Dhanushkodi – The Sea Town Ghost (Tamil Nadu)

Located at the southernmost tip of India, Dhanushkodi is a small, isolated town with beautifully haunting ruins. Its unspoiled beaches, mysterious remains of ancient settlements, and dramatic sea views are a traveler's heaven for adventure and isolation.

5. Nandi Hills – Sunrise Heaven Near Bangalore (Karnataka)

Located just beyond the city of Bangalore is Nandi Hills, a serene haven renowned for its misty mornings and breathtaking sunrise. With its medieval forts, trekking trails, and favorable weather, it's the perfect weekend retreat for nature lovers.

6. Araku Valley – Coffee Plantations and Tribal Culture (Andhra Pradesh)

Araku Valley is a stunning hill station of the Eastern Ghats characterized by greens, waterfalls, and tribal life. It is renowned for coffee plantations and offers an al fresco welcome to a traveler.

7. Talakadu – The Mystical Sand Dunes (Karnataka)

Talakadu is a prehistoric site that lies buried under enormous amounts of sand dunes. Famous for its concealed temples and opulent mythologies, this stunning place offers a welcome to tourists who are history buffs as well as nature marvels.

South India is abuzz with such off-the-beaten-path jewels that go beyond the usual tourists' spots. Exploration of such off-the-beaten-path places presents travelers with the chance to witness incredible scenery, heritage from the past, and dynamic cultures. Trekking, heritage walks, or beach safaris, there are innumerable experiences to be experienced in South India.