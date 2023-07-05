7 foods you should never keep in fridge for better taste and texture

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover which foods should not be stored in the refrigerator to maintain their optimal taste and texture. From potatoes and onions to bread and honey, learn the best storage practices for these items to enhance their freshness and flavor.

    While refrigerators are excellent for preserving and extending the shelf life of many foods, there are certain items that should not be stored in the fridge due to their specific characteristics or potential adverse effects. By avoiding refrigerating these items, you can maintain their quality, taste, and texture for longer periods. Always refer to specific storage instructions on product labels or consult food safety guidelines to ensure proper handling and storage of various foods.

    Here are seven things you should never keep in the fridge:

    1. Potatoes:

    Storing potatoes in the refrigerator can lead to their starches converting into sugars more quickly, resulting in a sweeter taste and an undesirable texture when cooked. Instead, store potatoes in a cool, dark place like a pantry or cellar.

    2. Onions:

    The moisture in the fridge can cause onions to become soft and moldy. Additionally, the strong odor of onions can permeate other foods in the refrigerator. It's best to store onions in a cool, dry place with good ventilation.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    3. Bread:

    Refrigerating bread accelerates the staling process, causing it to become dry and lose its freshness. Instead, keep bread in a breadbox or in a cool, dry place to maintain its texture and flavor.

    4. Tomatoes:

    Cold temperatures can alter the texture and taste of tomatoes, making them mealy and bland. It's better to store tomatoes at room temperature, away from direct sunlight, to maintain their juiciness and flavor.

    5. Honey:

    Honey has a long shelf life and does not require refrigeration. When refrigerated, honey can crystallize and become thick and grainy. Store honey in a cool pantry or cupboard to maintain its consistency.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    6. Coffee:

    Storing coffee in the fridge can introduce moisture and odors that can degrade its flavor. Coffee is best stored in an airtight container in a cool, dark cupboard to preserve its freshness and aroma.

    7. Hot Sauces and Condiments:

    Most hot sauces, ketchup, mustard, and similar condiments contain preservatives and acidic ingredients that prevent spoilage at room temperature. The cold environment of the fridge can cause these condiments to thicken and affect their flavor. Store them in a cool pantry or cupboard unless the label explicitly recommends refrigeration.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
