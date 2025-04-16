According to scriptures, it's advisable for women to maintain distance from certain types of men.

The qualities of men and women are described in many scriptures. These texts also advise women about the types of men they should avoid. Texts like Narada Smriti, Manu Smriti, Chanakya Niti, and Bhagavata Purana mention certain types of men every girl should stay away from. It is believed that having friendships or any kind of relationship with these men is harmful to girls.

Men who Disrespect Women

According to Manu Smriti, every woman should be wary of any man who tries to look down upon women. Such a man cannot bear to see a woman grow financially. Moreover, such men are described as anti-religious. It is best to be cautious of them.

Men without Character

According to the Bhagavata Purana, no woman should associate with a man who lacks character. Such a man will have ill intentions towards all women. Such a man should not be invited home. It is said that having malicious intent towards another man's wife is against dharma. It is best to stay away from any man who does this.

Aggressive Men

According to Narada Smriti, no woman should live with a man who raises his hand against women. A woman should maintain distance from such a man. Any man who raises his hand against a woman is categorized as a demon.

Intoxicated Men

According to Manu Smriti, one should never befriend a man who is addicted to intoxicants. Such a man is not suitable for any woman. For this reason, it is best to keep a distance from such a person.

Deceitful Men

According to Chanakya Niti, deceitful and fraudulent men can show their true colors at any time in life. For this reason, every woman should stay away from such men.