    5 sustainable beauty and self-care ideas

    Here are some top notch brands that are making a difference in India with their concerted efforts towards sustainability.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    The awareness about sustainable personal care has increased immensely over the past few years, with many people even resorting to complete vegan or another sustainable regimen. It's crucial to consider these choices in all aspects of our lives, including our beauty and self-care routines and not just in how we eat or the kind of philosophy we endorse.

    By supporting eco-conscious brands, we can positively impact the planet while still looking and feeling our best. Here are some top-notch brands that are making a difference in India with their concerted efforts towards sustainability.

    La Mior
    La Mior, an Indian PETA-certified vegan clean beauty and makeup brand, offers the perfect superfood-infused makeup-skincare hybrid products. Aakriti Jayant Chhaparia and Shaunak Chhaparia, a husband and wife duo, discovered a lack of manufacturers well-versed in efficacy of plant-based formulations in India and thus established a manufacturing facility and an R&D wing, nearly 2-3 years after which they introduced a home-grown Clean Beauty brand La Mior. Their diverse product range includes lip, face, cheek, eye, and body care products, comprising clean and plant-derived ingredients enriched with superfoods. La Mior enables everyone to achieve a radiant look without compromising the safety of their skin. Besides, their products are in sync with modern needs, wherein a woman does not have more than 10-15 to prep for the day.

    Surya Brasil
    Surya Brasil sources its Vegan, Organic and Natural ingredients from the breathtaking Amazon Rainforests of Brazil, and Ayurvedic herbs and blends the same with technology to offer a wide range of ethical and conscious hair-care range. Unlike conventional dyes that often result in an artificial appearance while covering grays and may cause allergic reactions due to their high ammonia content, Surya Brasil Henna Cream provides a safer, natural alternative. Their range includes an array of shades such as Swedish Blond, Marsala, Black, Chocolate, Copper, Ash Blonde, and Burgundy, catering to various skin tones and individual preferences. They recently launched a hair-colour fixation range, crafted especially for Indian hair with the enhanced formulation.

    Aveda
    Aveda has long been a pioneer in the realm of sustainable beauty. They prioritize using plant-based ingredients sourced ethically and responsibly. Aveda aims to achieve a net-zero environmental impact by 2025, focusing on reducing waste, conserving water, and using renewable energy in their manufacturing processes. With a wide range of hair care, skincare, and makeup products, Aveda offers sustainable solutions without compromising on quality or performance.

    Ruby's Organics
    Ruby's Organics is a brand dedicated to clean and natural beauty products. They focus on using organic ingredients and avoid synthetic additives, parabens, and sulfates. Ruby's Organics takes pride in their minimalistic packaging, utilizing sustainable materials to reduce waste. Ruby's Organics provides a guilt-free and sustainable approach to cosmetics from their range of toxin-free lipsticks to their nourishing face creams.

    Pahadi Local
    Pahadi Local is a brand inspired by the traditional beauty secrets of the Himalayas. They promote sustainability by sourcing raw materials from local farmers and artisans, thus supporting rural communities. Pahadi Local offers a range of skincare products made from organic, wild-harvested ingredients, free from harmful chemicals. By choosing Pahadi Local, you not only prioritize your well-being but also contribute to the preservation of traditional practices and the conservation of the Himalayan ecosystem.

     

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
