5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health

Buttermilk, a refreshing and tangy drink, is not only a delicious summer thirst quencher but also a surprising source of various health benefits. This fermented dairy beverage is made by whisking yoghurt or curd with water and sometimes spices. It has been a popular traditional drink in many cultures for centuries.

Embrace the hidden powers of buttermilk as you enjoy its creamy texture and tangy flavour. Whether served plain or with a hint of spices, buttermilk is a delightful addition to your daily routine that brings both taste and wellness to your table.

Here are five surprising benefits that make buttermilk a worthy addition to your diet:

1. Digestive Aid:

Buttermilk contains probiotics that support a healthy gut, aiding digestion and reducing bloating.

2. Hydration:

With its high water content, buttermilk helps keep you hydrated, making it an ideal choice during hot weather.

3. Bone Health:

It is a good source of calcium and phosphorus, promoting strong bones and teeth.

4. Weight Management:

Buttermilk is low in calories and fat, making it a healthier alternative to other beverages for weight-conscious individuals.

5. Cooling Effect:

The cooling properties of buttermilk soothe the digestive system and provide relief from acidity and heartburn.

