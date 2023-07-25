Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health

    Buttermilk, a refreshing and tangy drink, is not only a delicious summer thirst quencher but also a surprising source of various health benefits. It is also known as Chaas in India and apart from being tasty, it is a treasure trove of nutrition as well.

    Buttermilk, a refreshing and tangy drink, is not only a delicious summer thirst quencher but also a surprising source of various health benefits. This fermented dairy beverage is made by whisking yoghurt or curd with water and sometimes spices. It has been a popular traditional drink in many cultures for centuries.

    Embrace the hidden powers of buttermilk as you enjoy its creamy texture and tangy flavour. Whether served plain or with a hint of spices, buttermilk is a delightful addition to your daily routine that brings both taste and wellness to your table. Indulge in the surprising wonders of buttermilk, making it a flavorful and healthful addition to your daily routine. Savour its tangy goodness while reaping the wholesome rewards it brings to your well-being.

    Here are five surprising benefits that make buttermilk a worthy addition to your diet:

    1. Digestive Aid:

    Buttermilk contains probiotics that support a healthy gut, aiding digestion and reducing bloating.

    2. Hydration:

    With its high water content, buttermilk helps keep you hydrated, making it an ideal choice during hot weather.

    3. Bone Health:

    It is a good source of calcium and phosphorus, promoting strong bones and teeth.

    4. Weight Management:

    Buttermilk is low in calories and fat, making it a healthier alternative to other beverages for weight-conscious individuals.

    5. Cooling Effect:

    The cooling properties of buttermilk soothe the digestive system and provide relief from acidity and heartburn.

