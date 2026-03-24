Want to give your kitchen a fresh, natural makeover? Water plants are your best bet. From the classic Money Plant to holy Tulsi, these easy-to-grow plants can totally transform your kitchen space without any fuss.

These days, the kitchen isn't just for cooking anymore. It's become the most happening and positive spot in the house. So, if you want to make your kitchen or dining area look green and fresh, plants that grow in water are a fantastic option. The best part is, you don't even need soil to grow them. All you need is a glass jar, clean water, and a little bit of care to set up your mini kitchen garden. This not only decorates your food area but many of these plants can also be used in your daily cooking.

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Money Plant: The Easiest, Low-Maintenance Choice

The Money Plant is considered the best for anyone starting a kitchen garden. Just take a small cutting of its vine and put it in a glass or bottle filled with water. In a few days, it will start growing roots and expand quickly. You can place it on a kitchen shelf, a window sill, or even in a hanging bottle. Its lush green vines give your kitchen a very fresh and stylish look. Just remember to change the water every 4-5 days and keep it in a spot with some light.

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Lucky Bamboo: For Good Luck and Modern Decor

Just like its name, Lucky Bamboo is believed to bring positive energy and good luck. This plant grows very easily in water and needs very little care. You can keep it in a transparent glass vase with water and some small pebbles. Its simple and clean look is a great match for modern kitchens.

Mint: Freshness and Kitchen Use Combined

Mint, or Pudina, is a plant that's both decorative and incredibly useful. You can easily grow it by placing a fresh sprig in water. It will start rooting in a few days, and you can use the fresh leaves for your chutneys, drinks, or salads. Its fragrance also keeps the kitchen smelling fresh.

Also Read - Gardening Guide: 7 step guide to home made manure from Kitchen

Spring Onion: The Plant That Keeps on Giving

Spring onion is probably the smartest and easiest option for a kitchen garden. When you use it, just save the root part (the white section) and place it in water. In a few days, it will start growing green shoots again. This way, you can use the same plant multiple times. Change the water every 2-3 days to keep the plant healthy.

Tulsi: A Combo of Purity and Health

Tulsi holds a very special place in Indian homes. You can also grow it from a cutting in water, especially in its early stages. It not only makes the kitchen area feel pure and positive, but its leaves are also great for your tea and various home remedies. Keep it in a spot with gentle sunlight and clean water for it to grow well.

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