    5 benefits of Green Apples on your Health

    You do not hear about green apples quite often as you hear about those popularly eaten and enjoyed common red apples. Green apples are as healthy as red ones. Green Apples are a treasure trove of deliciousness that is highly beneficial to health.

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 7:59 PM IST

    You do not listen about the great benefits of eating green apples much when compared as you hear about those popular and commonly enjoyed red apples. Green apples are as healthy as red ones. However, they are a little sour and sweet. Green apples have a lot of health and beauty benefits to offer. Green Apples are loaded with nutrients, fibre, minerals and vitamins that are good for overall health. Green apples contain a compound called pectin, a fibre source that works as a prebiotic to promote the growth of healthy bacteria in your gut. The pectin found in green apples can help you break down foods more efficiently. The high fibre content in green apples can have other impacts on your digestive health as well.

    Here's a list of 5 incredible benefits of green apples:

    ALSO READ: 5 Health benefits of eating Plums in Rainy season

    1. Metabolism:

    Green apples have a high fibre content which helps in boosting the body's metabolism. While consuming an apple, ensure that you do not throw away its skin and peel into the trash. Consuming apples with their peel improves overall health.

    2. Low Fat Content:

    Green apples have low-fat content and help in maintaining good blood flow in the body. Improved circulation can prevent heart diseases and strokes.

    3. Rich source of Vitamin A and C:

    Green apples are an excellent source of vitamin C which keeps the skin cells away from getting damaged by free radicals and also lessen the risk of skin cancer. Full of vitamin A, green apples aid you in having good vision.

    4. Good for Bones:

    Besides being an outstanding source of several vitamins and minerals, green apples are rich in calcium which is essential for our body. Eating a green apple every day can strengthen bones and teeth.

    5. Anti-Ageing:

    Green apples have other added benefits as well. They help in slowing down the ageing process and enhance overall beauty. They also help in the proper nourishment of the skin and eliminate dark circles to a great extent.

    ALSO READ: Discover versatility of Banana Plant: 7 practical uses beyond the fruit

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 7:59 PM IST
