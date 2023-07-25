Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 all-time popular Biscuits loved by people in India

    India, a diverse land with a penchant for flavours, boasts a delectable array of biscuits that have won the hearts of millions. While there are countless biscuit brands, only a few of them have made a place in the hearts of people.

    5 all-time popular Biscuits loved by people in India vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 8:43 PM IST

    India, a diverse land with a penchant for flavours, boasts a delectable array of biscuits that have won the hearts of millions. Whether dunked in tea or savoured solo, these biscuits are cherished for their unique tastes and textures. Delightful Biscuit Bliss: 5 Beloved Biscuits that Captivate India's Taste Buds. India, a land of diverse culinary delights, boasts a treasure trove of biscuits that have become a cherished part of every household. These biscuits, savoured with tea or enjoyed as standalone treats, have won the hearts of people across the country with their distinctive flavours and textures. 

    Indulge in the magic of these beloved biscuits, each carrying its unique charm and flavour, making them a beloved part of India's snacking culture. Join us on a delightful journey through five popular biscuits that have become a beloved part of India's snacking culture.

    ALSO READ: Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen

    Here are five popular biscuits loved by people in India:

    1. Parle-G:

    This iconic biscuit is a staple in every Indian household, with its nostalgic flavour and affordability making it a favourite among all age groups.

    2. Britannia Bourbon:

    A heavenly combination of chocolate-flavoured biscuits filled with creamy chocolate, Britannia Bourbon offers a delightful treat for chocolate enthusiasts.

    3. Good Day:

    Britannia's Good Day biscuits are known for their buttery taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture, making them a delightful tea-time companion.

    4. Hide & Seek:

    From the house of Parle, Hide & Seek offers a delightful blend of crunchy biscuits with a rich chocolate filling, leaving taste buds craving for more.

    5. Sunfeast Marie:

    Light and crisp, Sunfeast Marie biscuits are beloved for their simplicity and versatility, perfect for pairing with tea or relishing on their own.

    ALSO READ: Diabetes-Friendly Delights: Berries to Apples, fruits that nourish without spiking Blood Sugar

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 8:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health vma eai

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health vma eai

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi vma eai

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen MSW EAI

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen

    Diabetes-Friendly Delights: Berries to Apples, fruits that nourish without spiking Blood Sugar MSW EAI

    Diabetes-Friendly Delights: Berries to Apples, fruits that nourish without spiking Blood Sugar

    Recent Stories

    BMRCL officials booked after elderly man dies after he was allegedly denied help at Metro station vkp

    BMRCL officials booked after elderly man dies after he was allegedly denied help at Metro station

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisenebt highlights issue men face in buses due to 'Shakti' scheme vkp

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisement highlights issue men face in buses due to ‘Shakti’ scheme

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health vma eai

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health vma eai

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health

    Cricket India to host Australia, Afghanistan and England in blockbuster 2023-24 home season osf

    India to host Australia, Afghanistan and England in blockbuster 2023-24 home season

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon