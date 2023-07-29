Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    19 simple steps to embrace eco-friendly living today

    Explore 19 effortless and efficient techniques to embrace a greener way of life, starting from conserving energy and embracing renewable energy sources to engaging in sustainable shopping practices and minimizing wastage.

    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    In today's society, caring for the environment is of paramount importance. By making minor adjustments to our daily routines, we can all contribute to a greener, more sustainable planet. Here are 19 straightforward measures to adopt eco-friendly practices, starting right now:

    1. Power Down: Preserve energy by turning off electrical devices at the socket when not in use.

    2. Invest in Sustainable Technology: Opt for energy-conserving appliances and contemplate the installation of solar panels or air source heat pumps for renewable power.

    3. Transition to Renewable Sources: Select 100% renewable electricity for your residence to diminish your carbon footprint.

    4. Reduce Meat Intake: Decreasing the consumption of meat, particularly red meat, can have a significant positive impact on the environment.

    5. Avoid Food Wastage: Minimize food waste by planning meals thoughtfully and storing leftovers prudently.

    6. Embrace Composting: Composting food remnants not only reduces landfill waste but also generates natural fertilizers for your garden.

    7. Employ Recycling Practices: Make recycling a regular practice and strive to recycle as much as possible, including paper and electronics.

    8. Eliminate Plastic Usage: Utilize reusable bags, opt for bulk purchases, and steer clear of disposable plastics to diminish plastic waste.

    9. Opt for LED Lighting: LED bulbs are energy-efficient and have a longer lifespan compared to traditional bulbs.

    10. Enhance Home Insulation: Improve insulation in your house to curtail energy usage for heating and cooling.

    11. Get your groceries delivered: Home delivery reduces the need for individual car trips to the supermarket.

    12. Fix it, don't discard it: Repair or repurpose items instead of throwing them away.

    13. Switch to environmentally friendly cleaning products: Opt for eco-friendly cleaning solutions to minimize the use of harmful chemicals.

    14. Consider your transportation options: Choose to walk, bike, or use public transportation whenever feasible to reduce emissions.

    15. Utilize your microwave: Microwaves are more energy-efficient than traditional ovens when cooking smaller portions.

    16. Support local businesses: Buy locally produced goods to both support local economies and decrease carbon emissions from transportation.

    17. Minimize air travel: Choose low-carbon travel alternatives such as camping, hiking, and exploring nearby nature.

    18. Grow your own food: Cultivate a small vegetable garden or plant native trees to contribute to a healthier environment.

    19. Switch to an air source heat pump: Transition to renewable heating methods to decrease carbon emissions from your home.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
