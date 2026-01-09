Giving your home a fresh new look doesn’t require expensive renovations or professional help. With smart ideas and mindful spending, you can instantly transform your living space under ₹5,000 using simple décor upgrades and DIY hacks.

10 Budget-Friendly Home Makeovers Under ₹5,000

1. Statement Wall Decor

Peel-and-stick wallpaper, wall decals, or framed posters can work wonders in changing up the mood of any room of your choice. Inexpensive, easy to install, and readily removable, they make for great quick fixes.

2. Lighting Makeovers

The switch to energy-efficient warm LED bulbs, setting up fairy lights, or buying a statement lamp for the table could completely transform the ambience of your home. A good lighting scheme will instantly make places feel cosy and rich.

3. Cushion Covers and Throws

Simply changing the cushion covers and adding a throw blanket to the sofa or bed is such an easy way to spruce up your entire look. Go for colours, textures, or prints that are fun and say something about you.

4. Indoor Plants for a Refreshing Feel

Bring in some indoor plants, low maintenance ones like snake plants or money plants, to freshen up your home. Complement them with an attractive planter, and you will have a winning match of style and green.

5. Reorganyse and Declutter

Sometimes, the most effective makeover costs nothing. Decluttering shelves, moving furniture around, and clearing up storage areas can make the house feel more open and welcoming.

6. Budget Curtains/Blinds

Get new light fabric or neutral-toned curtains to replace the tired old ones adorning the windows, thus, giving the room an instant lift, brightening it up, and refreshing its looks.

7. Mirror Illusion

Mirrors create an illusion of space and reflect light beautifully. An accent mirror will make small rooms look bigger and brighter.

8. DIY Accent Wall

An accent wall using paint or stencil will add depth and character to your room without incurring the cost of repainting the entire space.

9. DIY Furniture Revamp

Use contact papers or fabrics to give your old tables, stools, or cabinets a new look.

10. Add a Touch of Personalization

Photo frames, handcrafted décor, and souvenirs render warmth and individuality to the home and complete the transformation.