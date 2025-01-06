Yemen embassy clarifies President has not approved Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's death sentence

The Yemeni Embassy in Delhi clarified that President Rashad Al Alimi hasn't approved the death sentence of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, contradicting earlier reports, as her case is handled by the Houthi Supreme Council.

New Delhi: The Yemeni Embassy in Delhi has clarified that President Rashad Al Alimi has not given his assent for the death sentence of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya. This statement was issued in response to reports claiming that the Yemeni President had authorized her execution. The Embassy emphasized that the Houthi Supreme Council, led by Mahdi Al Mashat, the Houthi rebel president, is handling the case, as the crime occurred in northern Yemen, which is under Houthi control.

Also Read: Kerala: Man arrested for misogynistic comments on actress Honey Rose's Facebook post, 30 others booked

Nimisha Priya, arrested in July 2017 and sentenced to death in 2020, has faced several rejections of her appeals. The death sentence had been approved by the Houthi political council, and reports emerged suggesting that Yemeni President Rashad Al Alimi had endorsed it, with the execution possibly being carried out within a month. However, the Yemeni President’s office did not confirm these reports.

The situation has drawn renewed attention, with a video of Nimisha Priya’s mother, Prema Kumari, pleading for help surfacing once again. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) assured support, but did not specifically address the approval of the death sentence. Meanwhile, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister’s delegation, which recently visited India, indicated that Iran could intervene, as the Houthi group receives support from Iran.

This development follows delays in the second phase of blood money payment, which had stalled further proceedings.

Also Read: Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

Latest Videos