Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

Four people died and one critically injured after a KSRTC bus plunged into a gorge in Idukki, Kerala, due to reported brake failure on a notorious stretch of road.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 11:07 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Idukki: Four people have died following a tragic accident when a KSRTC bus plunged into a gorge near Pullupara in Idukki. The victims have been identified as Rema Mohan, Arun Hari, Sangeeth, and Bindu, while one person is reported to be critically injured. The bus, belonging to the Kottarakkara depot, was hired from Mavelikkara and had been returning from a trip to the Thanjavur temple.

Also Read: Kerala: MLA PV Anvar arrested for vandalising forest office in Nilambur, remanded for 14 days and sent to jail

The accident occurred today (Jan 6) around 6:15 AM when the bus, carrying 34 passengers and three KSRTC employees, fell 30 feet down the gorge. The vehicle was traveling on a road having sharp curves, with one side steeply sloping into a gorge. The bus's brakes reportedly failed, causing the driver to lose control. According to a passenger, the driver had mentioned the brake failure before the crash. 

The bus crashed through a barricade and came to a stop after hitting rubber trees. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Mundakayam Medical Trust Hospital, while the injured are being treated at both Mundakayam and Kanjirappally hospitals. 

The road between Kuttikkanam and Mundakayam is notorious for its dangerous turns, and the accident occurred in this perilous stretch. In response to the incident, the Minister has directed the Enforcement Joint Transport Commissioner to conduct an urgent inquiry into the cause of the crash.

Also Read: Kerala: MBBS student dies after falling from hostel building while interacting with friends, FIR registered

