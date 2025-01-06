Kerala: Man arrested for misogynistic comments on actress Honey Rose's Facebook post, 30 others booked

Kochi: A man has been arrested for posting misogynistic comments on actress Honey Rose's Facebook post. The arrested individual, Shaji, is a resident of Panangad in Ernakulam. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by Honey Rose, and a case has been filed against 30 individuals for their involvement in the incident. The police have registered the case under non-bailable offenses, including violations of the IT Act for insulting womanhood. The accused are being identified with the help of the cyber cell.

Also Read: Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

Honey Rose filed the complaint with the Kochi police last night, presenting the offensive comments. Acting swiftly, the police, along with the cyber cell, tracked down the culprits, leading to Shaji's arrest. He will be brought to the central station for further legal proceedings.

This incident comes after Honey Rose publicly addressed the ongoing harassment she has faced. She revealed that an individual, upset by her refusal to attend events he invited her to, had been continuously harassing her by using words with double meaning. The person would deliberately show up at events she attended and publicly insult her womanhood through media outlets.

In her social media post, Honey Rose shared that while she typically ignores such rants from individuals with mental disorders, she responded this time not out of a lack of ability to defend herself, but as an act of defiance against the harassment. It was under this post that the misogynistic comments appeared.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 803 January 06 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Latest Videos