Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll touches 406, search for 180 missing individuals continues

    In the massive landslides in Mundakkai in Wayanad, the death toll has risen to 406. Eight days after the disaster, the rescue efforts and relief operations are still underway.

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll touches 406, search for 180 missing persons continues dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 3:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Wayanad: Death toll in the devastating Mundakkai landslide has risen to 406, with 180 of the recovered bodies being remains found in the mud and Chaliyar River. However, official death toll stands at 222. Also, 180 individuals are still missing.

    Also Read:  Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today

    The rescue efforts and relief operations are still underway in Wayanad, where the Kerala government has decided to roll out a comprehensive rehabilitation program for the victims. The plan includes acquiring land, building new homes, and establishing necessary infrastructure to support the affected communities. 

    Rescue efforts is continuing in Wayanad's Meppadi panchayat on Tuesday (Aug 6), eight days after the disaster. A combined team of military personnel, disaster response forces, police, canine units, forest officials, and naval experts will recommence their search on Tuesday. A targeted operation will focus on the remote area between Soochippara and Pothukallu, with a specialized 12-member task force from the army deployed to these missions.

    The authorities plan to transport the bodies via air on discovering deceased individuals in the affected regions. According to official data, approximately 180 persons remain unaccounted for in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas. Revenue Minister K Rajan informed the media that a comprehensive list of missing individuals will be compiled with assistance from local authorities and ASHA workers. A total of 1,174 personnel from various forces, along with 913 volunteers and local residents, participated in the search operation across six zones in the landslide-affected areas.

    Also Read:  Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: UP man arrested for vandalising passbook printing machine, CDM amid robbery attempt in Tirur anr

    Kerala: UP man arrested for vandalising passbook printing machine, CDM amid robbery attempt in Tirur

    Kerala: Glove piece found stitched into patient's wound; Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital denies negligence dmn

    Kerala: Glove piece found stitched into patient's wound; Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital denies negligence

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 427 August 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 427 August 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today Tuesday August 6 anr

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today

    Kerala witnessed 2 point 64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev anr

    Kerala witnessed 2.64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16,800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained snt

    BREAKING | Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online RBA

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH)

    Cricket Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20 scr

    Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group RKK

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon