Venjaramoodu murders: IG says accused Afnan used same hammer in all killings, SIT formed to probe

Thiruvananthapuram: Speaking to the media about the Venjaramoodu massacre, South Zone IG Shyam Sundar said that Afnan is the sole accused in the case and he had carefully planned and executed the murders of five individuals, including his family members, over a span of six hours.

Also Read: Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report

According to the IG, the accused used the same hammer to kill all five victims, and the weapon has been recovered by the police. The hammer was bought from Venjaramoodu. Afnan's motive for the murders is still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

The police have reconstructed the events leading up to the murders, which began when Afnan asked his mother for money around 10 am. When she refused, he attacked her. Later, at 1:15 pm, he attacked his grandmother, Salma Beevi.

He subsequently killed his father's brother, Latheef, and his wife around 3 pm. The police believe that Afnan killed Latheef because he had discovered something incriminating.

The accused then called his girlfriend to his house in Perumala and killed her around 4 pm. Finally, he killed his brother Afsan, who had just returned home from an exam. Afnan's younger brother, who had been searching for their mother, was also killed with the same hammer.

After the murders, Afnan took a bath, changed his clothes, and surrendered to the police. The IG stated that it is too early to confirm whether Afnan was under the influence of drugs during the incident, as the test results are still pending. However, the preliminary investigation revealed the use of drugs.

A special team has been appointed to investigate the mass murder.

Also Read: Venjaramoodu Murders: Farsana's father unaware of her ties to accused; final moments revealed

Latest Videos