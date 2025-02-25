Venjaramoodu murders: IG says accused Afnan used same hammer in all killings, SIT formed to probe

Afnan, sole accused in Venjaramoodu massacre, carefully planned and executed 5 murders, including family members, using a hammer, over 6 hours.

Venjaramoodu murders: IG says accused Afnan used same hammer in all killings, SIT formed to probe dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 6:15 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Speaking to the media about the Venjaramoodu massacre, South Zone IG Shyam Sundar said that Afnan is the sole accused in the case and he had carefully planned and executed the murders of five individuals, including his family members, over a span of six hours.

Also Read: Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report

According to the IG, the accused used the same hammer to kill all five victims, and the weapon has been recovered by the police. The hammer was bought from Venjaramoodu. Afnan's motive for the murders is still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

The police have reconstructed the events leading up to the murders, which began when Afnan asked his mother for money around 10 am. When she refused, he attacked her. Later, at 1:15 pm, he attacked his grandmother, Salma Beevi.

He subsequently killed his father's brother, Latheef, and his wife around 3 pm. The police believe that Afnan killed Latheef because he had discovered something incriminating.

The accused then called his girlfriend to his house in Perumala and killed her around 4 pm. Finally, he killed his brother Afsan, who had just returned home from an exam. Afnan's younger brother, who had been searching for their mother, was also killed with the same hammer.

After the murders, Afnan took a bath, changed his clothes, and surrendered to the police. The IG stated that it is too early to confirm whether Afnan was under the influence of drugs during the incident, as the test results are still pending. However, the preliminary investigation revealed the use of drugs.

A special team has been appointed to investigate the mass murder.

Also Read: Venjaramoodu Murders: Farsana's father unaware of her ties to accused; final moments revealed

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report anr

Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report

Shashi Tharoor backs Priyanka Gandhi's call for Wayanad landslide relief as grant anr

Shashi Tharoor backs Priyanka Gandhi's call for Wayanad landslide relief as grant

Congress high command summons Kerala leaders for crucial meeting in Delhi amid internal disputes shashi tharoor anr

Congress high command summons Kerala leaders for crucial meeting in Delhi amid internal disputes

Venjarammoodu Murders: Farsana's father unaware of her ties to accused; final moments revealed anr

Venjaramoodu Murders: Farsana's father unaware of her ties to accused; final moments revealed

Drug trafficking from Bengaluru to Kerala; Police nab key accused from Electronic City anr

Drug trafficking from Bengaluru to Kerala; Police nab key accused from Electronic City

Recent Stories

Turmeric with Ghee Face Pack: Simple Home Remedy for Glowing Skin! RBA

Turmeric with Ghee Face Pack: Simple Home Remedy for Glowing Skin!

Interface Stock Falls Pre-market After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Fall Short Of Wall Street Projections: Retail’s On The Fence

Interface Stock Falls Pre-market After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Fall Short Of Wall Street Projections: Retail’s On The Fence

Zoom Video Stock Headed Toward One-Month Low As Lackluster Guidance Takes Sheen Off Q4 Beat: Retail Mood Mixed

Zoom Video Stock Headed Toward One-Month Low As Lackluster Guidance Takes Sheen Off Q4 Beat: Retail Mood Mixed

Football Man United financial crisis: 200 job losses and closure of staff canteen in drastic cost-cutting measures HRD

Man United financial crisis: 200 job losses and closure of staff canteen in drastic cost-cutting measures

Denmark moves to ban smartphone use in schools, citing negative impact on children dmn

Denmark moves to ban smartphone use in schools, citing negative impact on children

Recent Videos

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon
Eiffel Tower Lights Up for Ukraine! ✨🇺🇦 #UkraineWarAnniversary

Eiffel Tower Lights Up for Ukraine! ✨🇺🇦 #UkraineWarAnniversary

Video Icon
Eiffel Tower Lights Up for Ukraine! ✨🇺🇦 #UkraineWarAnniversary| Asianet Newsable

Eiffel Tower Lights Up for Ukraine! ✨🇺🇦 #UkraineWarAnniversary| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon