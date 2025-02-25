Venjaramoodu murders: Accused Afan was under the influence of drugs, used hammer to kill five; report

The primary investigation into the shocking Thiruvananthapuram mass murder case has revealed that the accused, Afan, was under the influence of drugs. The police are conducting further tests to determine the specific substance.

Thiruvananthapuram: The primary investigation in the shocking Thiruvananthapuram mass murder case has revealed that the accused, Afan, was under the influence of drugs. However, the police stated that further tests were needed to determine the specific substance he consumed. The preliminary findings suggest that all five victims were killed using a hammer, with each of them sustaining severe head injuries. The accused is also reported to exhibit occasional signs of mental instability, prompting authorities to conduct a psychological evaluation.

Afan has confessed to the police that he had pawned a gold chain to obtain money. He also conducted financial transactions at a money-lending institution in Venjaramoodu. Investigators found Rs 500 currency notes at the crime scene. Initial reports indicate that Afan assaulted Latheef nearly 20 times. Latheef had visited Afan’s house yesterday to discuss his relationship with the young woman. It was customary for family members to confide in Latheef whenever an issue arose. The police suspect that Afan may have been angered by Latheef’s interference, which possibly led to the brutal attack.

The accused, Afan, told doctors that he had been consuming alcohol for the past month but denied using any other substances. However, the initial medical examination confirmed that he was under the influence of drugs. Additionally, Afan's mental health will also be assessed as part of the investigation.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Afan killed five people, including his relatives and girlfriend, by striking them on the head with a hammer. All the victims sustained head injuries. Police believe that Afan had purchased the hammer himself and carried out the murders with careful planning. The brutal killings were executed within a span of six hours.

The first attack took place around 10 AM on Tuesday (Feb 24) when Afan assaulted his mother after she refused to give him money. Later, at around 1:15 PM, he attacked his grandmother, Salma Beevi. After obtaining gold, he traveled to Venjaramoodu, where he received a call from Latheef. Realizing that Latheef had figured out what had happened, Afan decided to kill him. He purchased the hammer from Venjaramoodu before proceeding with his plan. Around 3 PM, he attacked his father's brother, Latheef, and his wife.

Around 4 PM, Afan lured his girlfriend to his home in Perumala and murdered her. Later, he killed his younger brother, Afsan, inside the house. When his youngest sibling returned home after an exam and started looking for their mother, Afan led him inside and brutally attacked him with the hammer, killing him as well. After committing the murders, he left the hammer at the house, took a bath, changed his clothes, and then went to the police station to surrender, according to the authorities.

