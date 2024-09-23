Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Missing Class 10 student found safe near Palakkad railway station

    10th standard student Athul Priyan, missing from Kollengode, was found near Palakkad Railway Station. Athul left home after parents scolded him for not cutting his hair, leaving a note for his mother. 

    Kerala: Missing Class 10 student found safe near Palakkad railway station dmn
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Palakkad: A 10th standard student, Athul Priyan, who went missing from Kollengode was found near Palakkad Railway Station. The police traced the student using mobile location and launched a search operation. The missing student, a resident of Seetharkundu in Kollengode, had left home after a dispute with his family over not cutting his hair. He left a note before leaving, stating he was leaving dejected after he received scolding from the parents.

    The family discovered the student was missing in his room at 5 am today (Sep 23) when they woke up and immediately informed the police. The teen had taken the family's two-wheeler, which was later found parked near the junction close to their home.

    According to Athul's father Shanmugan, he had scolded Athul for not cutting his hair, leading to the argument. In a note written to his mother, Athul wrote that he would call his mother if needed and asked her not to worry. 

