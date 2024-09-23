Kerala: Woman suffers electric shock while charging car at KSEB station in Ernakulam

A woman named Swapna, a former councillor, suffered an electric shock while disconnecting an electric car from a KSEB charging station in Mannam, near Paravur, Ernakulam. Swapna sustained injuries to her left leg and fingers and later lodged a complaint with the police.

Kochi: A shocking incident occurred at a Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) electric vehicle charging station near Mannam, Paravur in Ernakulam, leaving a woman injured. Swapna, a former councilor, received an electric shock while returning the charging gun after powering up her electric car. According to Swapna's account to Asianet News, a sudden, deafening explosion and blinding flash of light accompanied the shock, sending her tumbling to the ground. Fortunately, she narrowly escaped with her life.

To embark on her morning journey to Pathanamthitta, she arrived at the charging station at 6 am to power up her vehicle. After completing the charging process, she switched off the car and waited inside. Suddenly, with the battery only 59% charged, the charging system disconnected, displaying 'Charging disconnected'.

"After receiving the message, I took the charging gun from the car and while I was putting it back into the socket at the charging station, the accident happened. There was a loud noise and a bright flash. Immediately, I was thrown back from the shock. I was so stunned that I couldn’t even breathe properly for a moment. The shock affected my left leg and fingers," Swapna said.

"No one was around when the incident happened," said Swapna. She added that after filing a complaint with the police, KSEB officials arrived and informed her that an investigation would be conducted into the incident. Swapna has lodged a complaint with Paravur Police.

Meanwhile, KSEB officials stated that they are looking into the cause of the electric shock.

