Tribal woman gives birth on roadside in Kerala's Nelliyampathy after 5 km walk from home in forest area

Thrissur: A tribal woman, Saleesha, gave birth to a baby boy on the roadside in Nelliyampathy after a challenging journey from her forest home. Saleesha, a resident of Chellikkayam, gave birth at Nerchapara yesterday after walking more than five kilometers in labour.

Four days prior, she and her family had relocated from Kalchadi to Chellikkayam, deep within the forest. As labour pains began in the morning, Saleesha and her husband made their way down the forest path. By 1 pm, they reached Nerchapara, where her labour pains intensified, and she delivered a baby boy on the roadside.

Concerned locals quickly moved Saleesha and her newborn to a nearby house. Panchayat members and ST promoters were alerted and arrived at the scene. Both mother and child were then transferred to the district hospital, where authorities confirmed that both are in good health.

