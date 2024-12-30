Tribal woman gives birth on roadside in Kerala's Nelliyampathy after 5 km walk from home in forest area

A tribal woman gave birth to a baby boy on a roadside in Nelliyampathy after a 5km walk in labour.

Tribal woman gives birth on roadside in Kerala's Nelliyampathy after 5 km walk from home in forest area dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

Thrissur: A tribal woman, Saleesha, gave birth to a baby boy on the roadside in Nelliyampathy after a challenging journey from her forest home. Saleesha, a resident of Chellikkayam, gave birth at Nerchapara yesterday after walking more than five kilometers in labour. 

Also Read: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane calls Kerala "Mini Pakistan", claims Hindus there face persecution

Four days prior, she and her family had relocated from Kalchadi to Chellikkayam, deep within the forest. As labour pains began in the morning, Saleesha and her husband made their way down the forest path. By 1 pm, they reached Nerchapara, where her labour pains intensified, and she delivered a baby boy on the roadside.

Concerned locals quickly moved Saleesha and her newborn to a nearby house. Panchayat members and ST promoters were alerted and arrived at the scene. Both mother and child were then transferred to the district hospital, where authorities confirmed that both are in good health.

Also Read: Kerala: Uma Thomas MLA stable but critical following fall from stadium gallery, lung injury major concern

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane calls Kerala "Mini Pakistan", claims Hindus there face persecution dmn

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane calls Kerala "Mini Pakistan", claims Hindus there face persecution

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 802 December 30 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 802 December 30 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala: Uma Thomas remains critical following fall from stadium gallery, lung injury major concern dmn

Kerala: Uma Thomas MLA stable but critical following fall from stadium gallery, lung injury major concern

Kerala Nursing student dies under suspicious circumstances at Bengaluru's Spurthy college; Police investigate vkp

Kerala Nursing student dies under suspicious circumstances at Bengaluru's Spurthy college; Police investigate

'Even if you're King...': Kerala Police turns Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas row into traffic safety lesson (WATCH) vkp

'Even if you're King...': Kerala Police turns Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas row into traffic safety lesson (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds shk

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon