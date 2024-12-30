Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane calls Kerala "Mini Pakistan", claims Hindus there face persecution

Nitesh Rane, Maharashtra's newly appointed minister, has sparked a political firestorm with his contentious remarks about Kerala and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. During a recent event in Saswad in Pune, Rane referred to Kerala as a "Mini Pakistan" and alleged that terrorists are responsible for voting Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, into power.

Rane's statements came during a celebration commemorating Shiv Pratap Din, which marks the historical defeat of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While praising Hindu activists from Kerala for saving the lives of 12,000 Hindu girls, Rane's subsequent remarks drew severe criticism.

Rane claimed that Kerala's election of Rahul Gandhi and his sister is due to terrorist support, stating, "Kerala is nothing short of a Mini Pakistan... All terrorists vote for them. I am speaking the truth. These people become MPs only with the support of terrorists."

He also emphasized that Hindu festivals should receive the same liberties as those of other religions, asserting, "If our processions can go on until 10 PM, so should theirs. We are not just talkers but doers. If anyone illegal needs to be taught a lesson, a single phone call will show them how the government works," he added.

Addressing Hindutva workers, Rane assured them of governmental support, saying, "You are not alone. We are with you as the government... Hindutva activists need not fear anything. If anyone acts illegally against Hindus or the religion, we will not spare them." Rane also acknowledged the responsibilities of his ministerial position, saying that the work of Hindutva must continue with full strength.

Following these, there were strong reactions from the opposition parties, with Congress leaders accusing Rane of spreading hatred and making unfounded allegations. Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil questioned how Rane could remain in the cabinet after making such remarks, emphasizing the need for accountability.

“What else can we expect from him. But I have to ask PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, how can somebody after calling our own state Pakistan remain in the cabinet? We take the pledge of unity… I expect from both of them, who give patriotic talks, to ensure such people are not in cabinet", he said.

After his comments became controversial, Nitesh Rane clarified himself on Monday saying that Kerala is part of India, but drew parallels between the treatment of Hindus in Pakistan and Kerala, emphasizing the need for action against similar situations in India.

"Kerala is very much part of India. However, the decreasing population of Hindus is something everyone should worry about. The religious conversion of Hindus into Muslims and Christians (Islam and Christianity) has become an everyday thing there. The love jihad cases where Hindu women are targeted are also increasing there. I was comparing the situation (in Kerala) with Pakistan. The way Hindus are treated in Pakistan if such situations happen in our very own country, we must take action against that. That is what I was trying to say in my speech," Rane said.

This controversy is not Rane's first; he has faced criticism for inflammatory remarks against minority communities in the past.

