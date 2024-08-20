Suresh Gopi avoids commenting on issues in Malayalam cinema, says he's yet to read Hema Committee report

Union Minister Suresh Gopi told the media that he has not had the time to study the 233-page Hema Commission report on issues faced by women in Malayalam cinema. The report, released on August 19, addresses women's safety and welfare in the industry, following the 2017 attack on a prominent actress.

In a recent statement, Union Minister Suresh Gopi told the media that he has not had the opportunity to study the Hema Commission report, which highlights the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, due to time constraints.

"The Hema Committee report is something to be respected. Let organizations come up with new decisions as directed by the government. I haven't been active in cinema for a while, so I don't know the current issues. Even when many complained and left, I had nothing to say. That situation continues," Suresh Gopi told media personnel who asked for his reaction to the Hema Committee report.

He also said he won't criticize the government on this issue. "The government will check and take further action. The government knows the value and importance of a commission. They will take action accordingly. If there is no action, you can question it," Suresh Gopi added.

The Hema Committee was established in 2017 following the attack on a prominent actress in the Malayalam film industry and considering the demand of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a women's organization in Malayalam cinema. . The commission's report, released on August 19, comprises 233 pages and addresses various concerns related to women's safety and welfare in the industry.

