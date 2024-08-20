Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suresh Gopi avoids commenting on issues in Malayalam cinema, says he's yet to read Hema Committee report

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi told the media that he has not had the time to study the 233-page Hema Commission report on issues faced by women in Malayalam cinema. The report, released on August 19, addresses women's safety and welfare in the industry, following the 2017 attack on a prominent actress.

    Suresh Gopi avoids commenting on issues in Malayalam cinema, says he's yet to read Hema Committee report dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 6:18 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

    In a recent statement, Union Minister Suresh Gopi told the media that he has not had the opportunity to study the Hema Commission report, which highlights the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, due to time constraints.

    Also Read: After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor

    "The Hema Committee report is something to be respected. Let organizations come up with new decisions as directed by the government. I haven't been active in cinema for a while, so I don't know the current issues. Even when many complained and left, I had nothing to say. That situation continues," Suresh Gopi told media personnel who asked for his reaction to the Hema Committee report.

    He also said he won't criticize the government on this issue. "The government will check and take further action. The government knows the value and importance of a commission. They will take action accordingly. If there is no action, you can question it," Suresh Gopi added.

    The Hema Committee was established in 2017 following the attack on a prominent actress in the Malayalam film industry and considering the demand of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a women's organization in Malayalam cinema. . The commission's report, released on August 19, comprises 233 pages and addresses various concerns related to women's safety and welfare in the industry.

    Also Read: Hema committee report reveals shocking details; actress subjected to 17 retakes of intimate scenes with abuser
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter Sonia Thilakan shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor dmn

    After Hema Committee report, Thilakan's daughter shares harrowing experience with prominent Malayalam actor

    Kerala: Malappuram district police chief arrives late at event, MLA PV Anwar blasts him publicly; IPS officers express concern anr

    Kerala: Malappuram SP arrives late at event, MLA PV Anwar blasts him publicly; IPS officers express concern

    Hema committee report reveals shocking details; actress subjected to 17 retakes of intimate scenes with abuser dmn

    Hema committee report reveals shocking details; actress subjected to 17 retakes of intimate scenes with abuser

    Good news for Kochi travellers: IRCTC launches tour packages to Thailand starting at Rs 57650; Check details anr

    Good news for Kochi travellers! IRCTC launches tour packages to Thailand starting at Rs 57,650; Check details

    Director Vinayan reveals mafia threats against him, warns of 15-member 'power gang' in Malayalam film industry dmn

    Director Vinayan reveals mafia threats against him, warns of 15-member 'power gang' in Malayalam film industry

    Recent Stories

    Badlapur sexual assault case: Maharashtra govt orders suspension of 3 cops amid outrage AJR

    Badlapur sexual assault case: Maharashtra govt orders suspension of 3 cops amid outrage

    Trading can be easy with Vantage Copy trading, Copy trade & Earn with Vantage

    Trading can be easy with Vantage Copy trading, Copy trade & Earn with Vantage

    'Spineless Creature...' BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over 'distraction' remark when asked about Kolkata rape and murder case anr

    'Spineless Creature...' BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over 'distraction' remark on Kolkata rape-murder case

    Karun Nair net worth: India cricketer's earnings & stats scr

    Karun Nair net worth: India cricketer's earnings & stats

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: SC orders removal of name, photos, videos of deceased doctor snt

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: SC orders removal of name, photos, videos of deceased doctor

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon