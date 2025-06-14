A tribal woman's death in Peerumedu, initially attributed to a wild elephant attack, has been ruled a murder following a post-mortem examination.

Idukki: The death of a tribal woman inside the forest in Peerumedu, which was initially reported as a result of a wild elephant attack, has been confirmed as a case of murder, according to findings from the post-mortem examination.

The victim, Seetha (42) of Thottappura, was initially reported by her husband Binu as having been fatally attacked by a wild elephant. However, forensic evidence contradicts his claim. Police have taken Binu into custody for questioning after the post-mortem found no signs of a wild animal attack.

Autopsy reveals blunt force injuries

The autopsy revealed that Seetha had sustained multiple blunt force injuries, including trauma consistent with her head being struck several times against a rough surface—likely a tree. Injuries were present on both sides of her head, and there was a distinct mark on the back of the head indicating a heavy fall.

There were clear signs of struggle: marks on her face and neck, and evidence that her neck was forcefully compressed. The report indicates the attack was frontal, with blows delivered by hand. Seetha’s body was found face down on a rock, and she had been dragged a short distance by her legs.

Severe internal injuries were also documented. Seven ribs on the left and six on the right were fractured, with three of the broken ribs puncturing her lungs. Additionally, an injury near the navel was noted.

With these findings, police have now registered a case of murder. Further investigation is underway.