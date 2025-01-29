Nenmara twin murder: Protests erupt after arrest of accused Chenthamara, who remains unremorseful

Chenthamara, accused in the Nenmara double murder, was apprehended after a 36-hour search. He admitted plans to kill more people. Police seek five days of custody for further investigation.

Palakkad: After a two-day, two-night search, Chenthamara, the accused in the Nenmara double murder case, was apprehended by the police in a joint operation with locals in the Madayi area of Pothundi. The public has been outraged by the murder, and protests continued in front of the Nenmara police station until midnight. The police resorted to lathi-charge and closed the gates to disperse the crowd.

Chenthamara was caught while walking through a field near his house, weakened by hunger. He had been hiding in the Pothundi hills and had emerged in search of food, intending to visit his family home, eat, gather supplies, and return to the forest. Unbeknownst to him, the police had laid a trap, aware of his previous behavior in 2019, when he was caught after committing a murder and returning to his family home due to hunger.

The police search had been ongoing for over 36 hours, with locals joining in to aid the efforts. Despite an extensive search, Chenthamara remained elusive until the police announced the suspension of the search for the night, leading him to believe it was safe to emerge. Around 9:45 PM, Chenthamara descended from Pothundi hill, and at 10:30 PM, the police confirmed his arrest.

Following his arrest, Chenthamara was taken to the Nenmara police station, where he faced the media with an unremorseful demeanor. His first request was for food, and the police provided him with four idlis and an omelet. Having killed two people recently, Chenthamara casually revealed his plan to kill five people, including his wife, and that three more remained on his list.

The police have sought five days of custody for Chenthamara, and he will be presented before the Alathur court. The victim's family stated they wouldn't have peace of mind until Chenthamara was hanged.

The police have charged Chenthamara with murder and are investigating the motive behind the killings.

The victim's family has demanded justice, and the police have assured them that they will take all necessary steps to ensure that Chenthamara is punished for his crimes.

