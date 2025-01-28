Kerala: CPM workers wave black flags at Priyanka Gandhi over delayed visit to Wayanad after fatal tiger attack

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faced protests from CPM workers during her visit to Wayanad, following the death of a woman named Radha in a tiger attack.

Wayanad: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra encountered protests from CPM workers on Tuesday during her visit to Wayanad district, following the tragic death of a woman named Radha, who was killed by a tiger in Mananthavady village last week. As Priyanka's motorcade passed through Kaniyaram, local CPM activists waved black flags and shouted "Go back," expressing their discontent over her delayed visit to the area.

Kerala: Man-eating tiger found dead in Wayanad's Pancharakolli with fatal wounds on neck

The protesters criticized the Wayanad MP for not returning to the district sooner after the fatal tiger attack, despite being the elected representative of the constituency.

The protests were sparked by the tragic incident on January 24, when Radha was killed by a tiger while collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady. The tiger, later identified as a 'man-eater,' was found dead before Priyanka's visit. An autopsy revealed that Radha's hair, clothing, and earrings were found in the tiger’s stomach.

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Wayanad at 11:30 a.m. via Kannur airport and later visited Radha's home in the afternoon. She was accompanied by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, and other Congress leaders.

Latest Videos