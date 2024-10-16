Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Controversy surrounds the petrol pump application in Kannur, linked to ADM Naveen Babu's death. Bribery allegations mar the process, with BJP claiming the pump belongs to Kannur district panchayat president's husband.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

    Kannur: The circumstances surrounding the petrol pump application linked to the death of ADM Naveen Babu are becoming increasingly murky. Reports suggest that there are numerous ambiguities in the bribery complaint allegedly sent via email. As the controversy intensifies, the BJP has claimed that the petrol pump in question belongs to the husband of the district president, P.P. Divya, and has raised concerns that it is situated in a location where legal approval cannot be granted. The BJP has filed a complaint with Union Minister Suresh Gopi, demanding the cancellation of the pump's permit.

    The allegations of bribery against ADM Naveen Babu lack clarity. The complainant, TV Prashanthan, stated that the land identified for the petrol pump is located along the Taliparamba road in Sreekandapuram. He pointed out that the area is prone to accidents and that there are existing issues with the land that prevented the ADM from issuing an NOC. Prashanthan claimed that the main obstacle cited by the ADM was a slight curve in the road, which he argued could lead to accidents if a pump were established there. Although the ADM visited the site three months ago, it appears that the permit process has stalled, leading Prashanthan to approach the ADM again. Ultimately, he alleges that a bribe was taken when the ADM was transferred to Pathanamthitta.

    According to Prashanthan, who has been working as a temporary electrician at Pariyaram Medical College, he felt the need to start his own venture, which led him to pursue the petrol pump. Notably, members of the CPM state committee are related to Prashanthan, and he has connections with local leaders as well. However, he insists that he has never used his party connections for this purpose. He has raised his complaints solely with Divya, the president of the Kannur district panchayat, and also communicated with the local CPI district secretary. Despite these efforts, he claims that his project has been unjustly delayed.

    In light of ADM Naveen Babu's tragic death, the truth behind both the complaints and the allegations surrounding this case needs to be uncovered.

