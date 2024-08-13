Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala government allocates Rs 18 Lakh to screen its achievements in theatres across 5 states

    The Kerala government has allocated Rs 18 lakh to showcase its accomplishments in 5 Indian states through a video campaign. The 1.5-minute video will be screened in 100 theaters across major cities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi for at least 28 days.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has set aside Rs 18 lakh to promote its accomplishments in five Indian states. As part of this initiative, a short video highlighting the government's achievements will be screened in 100 theaters across major cities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. 

    This move follows recommendations from a working group comprising senior officials. The video production will be outsourced to agencies, and it will be displayed for a minimum of 28 days.

    The state government had also allocated Rs 2.46 crore for installing hoardings to promote the Navakeralam campaign, with 364 hoardings set up statewide. Initially estimated at Rs 55 crore, the campaign's expenses have risen. Additionally, Rs 48 lakh was spent on a cultural procession, Rs 16.99 lakh on bus advertisements, and Rs 41.21 lakh on railway jingles, further contributing to the campaign's costs.

