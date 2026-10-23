A young man met with a bike accident in Edappal and went to the hospital for treatment. But things took a wild turn when the doctor found MDMA in his pocket. Based on the doctor's tip-off, Perinthalmanna police arrested Pattambi native Sibin. Cops have now started a probe into his drug network links.

Malappuram: A young man went to the hospital for treatment after a bike accident, but he ended up getting arrested. The hospital staff found MDMA in his pocket. The accused is Sibin, a resident of Amayur Chiranganthodi house in Pattambi. Perinthalmanna police arrested him and seized 21.42 grams of MDMA from his possession.

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Sibin was riding his bike when he met with an accident in Edappal. Locals rushed him to the hospital for his injuries. While the medical staff was checking him for treatment, they found a suspicious packet in his pants pocket. The doctor suspected it was some kind of drug and secretly tipped off the police. Perinthalmanna police quickly reached the hospital. They checked the packet, confirmed it was MDMA, and officially recorded the youth's arrest.

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Police are now trying to find out where he got the MDMA from and if he was planning to sell it. Officials said they will investigate his connections with the local drug mafia. Cops are also checking his travel history and phone call records to get more clues. Meanwhile, reports say his accident injuries are minor, and he is currently continuing his treatment at the hospital.