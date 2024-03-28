Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on April 26

    The Kerala government has declared a public holiday on April 26 as the state will go to polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The educational institutions will also remain closed in the state. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced a public holiday on April 26 (Friday) in view of the Lok Sabha Elections in the state. The government offices and educational institutions will also remain closed on the polling day. Holiday pay will be applicable for commercial establishments, and the Labour Commissioner has been directed to ensure that private firms and business centers covered under the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act declare a holiday.

    According to a government directive released on Wednesday, employees' pay cannot be withheld or decreased due to a holiday.

    Starting on April 19, the Lok Sabha Elections will take place across the nation in seven phases. Voting for all 20 constituencies in Kerala will take place on April 26. The counting of votes and the declaration of the results will take place on June 4.

    The issue of notification of the election will be on March 28 while the last date for filing nominations in the state is April 4. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.

    In the 2019 elections in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured victory in 19 out of the state's 20 seats, while the remaining seat was won by the CPI(M)-led LDF. Although the BJP-led NDA received over 15% of the votes, they failed to secure a seat. The BJP has never won a Lok Sabha seat independently in the state and is aiming to change this outcome in the upcoming elections.
     

