Wayanad landslide: Jacqueline Fernandez's rumoured ex-beau Sukesh Chandrasekhar offers Rs 15 crore

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently facing legal proceedings for an alleged extortion case, has demonstrated a gesture of solidarity with the people of Kerala by offering a substantial contribution of Rs 15 crores to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. This move comes in response to the recent landslides that have ravaged Wayanad, causing widespread devastation.

In a letter addressed to the Kerala Chief Minister, Chandrasekhar expressed his empathy for the affected communities and extended his support during this challenging time. His advocate Anant Malik confirmed that the letter was written by Chandrasekhar.

“I am hereby requesting to accept my contribution of Rs 15 crore towards the relief fund, from my foundation today, addressed in favour of Chief ministers, distress relief fund… Apart from the above-mentioned contribution being done today, I also pledge my support for further contribution to build 300 houses for the affected on an immediate basis, (sic)” the letter stated.

Stating that the donation came from "legitimate business accounts," Chandrasekhar urged the state government to accept the contribution and use it for the welfare and rehabilitation of those affected by the landslide tragedy.

"The mentioned contribution are being done from legitimate business accounts of mine, and income, which are completely taxed. All the required legalities are being attached along with the transfer details, for your perusal," he assured the Kerala government.

In his letter, Chandrasekhar expressed optimism by referring to Kerala as "God's own country" and conveyed his belief that the resilience of its people would help them overcome this difficult period.

"Kerala is God’s own country, God shall surely make sure that this phase also shall pass, I pray to God that he gives the strength to all the families of the affected, God is with you," he further added.

The Kerala government is yet to formally respond to Chandrasekhar's offer.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of amassing Rs 19 crore through a ponzi scheme, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a 2015 cheating case filed by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing. Despite this bail, Chandrasekhar remains imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar Jail due to his involvement in several other ongoing cases.

He was arrested on May 29, 2015, on charges including cheating under Section 420 and criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as violations of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.



