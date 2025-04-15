A man from Alappuzha was abducted and brutally assaulted in Kottayam after being lured with the promise of a job. The victim, Prasanth, sustained serious injuries, including a fractured jaw, and was later abandoned on the roadside by the attackers.

Alappuzha: In a shocking incident, a man from Alappuzha was allegedly abducted and brutally assaulted in Kottayam after being lured with the promise of a job. The victim, identified as Prasanth, a resident of Mannar in Alappuzha, was called to Kottayam under the pretext of employment on the morning of April 10.

According to the complaint, Prasanth was taken to a lodge in Kottayam and later forced into an Innova car, where he was assaulted by the accused. He claims that when he attempted to escape, the beating intensified. The attackers reportedly demanded money and gold from him while subjecting him to physical torture. Prashanth sustained serious injuries to his face and eye, and his jawbone was fractured.

Meanwhile, Prasanth's family, unable to contact him, filed a missing person complaint at the Mannar police station. As the police investigation progressed, the accused, realizing they were being tracked, abandoned Prasanth on the roadside and fled the scene.

Kottayam police later arrested Ratheesh Chandran, a resident of Pampady, as part of the ongoing investigation. Following his arrest, three more suspects were taken into custody — Nikhil and Manu K. Baby from West Velloor, and Sanjay Saji from Pampady. Police confirmed that all the accused have prior criminal records.

The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on evidence and testimonies.