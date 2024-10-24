Kerala: Widespread rainfall expected in state today; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall in Kerala today, with a yellow alert issued for five districts. Thunderstorms are also predicted, though there are no restrictions on fishing along the Kerala, Karnataka, or Lakshadweep coasts.
 

Kerala: Widespread rainfall expected in state today oct 24 2024; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Widespread rain is expected in the state today (Oct 24), with a yellow alert issued for five districts: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. Thunderstorms are also likely in these areas. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that there are no restrictions on fishing activities along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts.

Heavy rains lashed the capital yesterday, causing a landslide on the Vithura-Bonacaud road, leading to its closure. The landslide occurred at Ganapathipara on the route from Vithura to Bonakkad. Fire and Rescue personnel reached the site, and the road will be cleared and reopened for traffic by morning. The water level in the Vamanapuram River rose, causing water to overflow onto the Vithura-Ponnamchund bridge. 

In Kattakada, heavy rains caused flooding in homes, with water gushing into the house of Harikumar, a resident of Charuppara, Kattakada, damaging the septic tank. Meanwhile, a rare "waterspout" phenomenon, usually seen only in the deep sea during storms, was observed off the Vizhinjam coast.

Meanwhile, West Bengal is on high alert as Cyclone Dana is set to make landfall between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and the Dhamara area in Bhadrak district. Flight operations at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport have been suspended for 15 hours starting Thursday (Oct 24). Train services, including local trains, will also be halted for 14 hours in both the northern and southern sections of the Sealdah division of Eastern Railways, with trains from coastal regions like Namkhana and Hasnabad unable to reach Sealdah during this period.

