Kerala: Who is the 'Kuruva' gang, the notorious burglars causing panic in Alappuzha?

The Kuruva gang has been terrorizing residents in Alappuzha, Kerala, by executing burglaries under the guise of scrap collectors during the day. The gang carefully surveys potential targets before launching attacks at night.

Alappuzha: Residents of Mannancherry in Alappuzha are living in fear due to the activities of a notorious gang of burglars, known locally as the Kuruva gang. Over the past two weeks, the gang has broken into four houses in the area. Known for their audacity, these burglars are unafraid to resort to violence if necessary. In response, the police have intensified their investigation, forming a special task force to track down the culprits.

Byelection in Kerala: Wayanad sees lower voter turnout; Chelakkara records 72.77 per cent participation

Armed with deadly weapons, the Kuruva gang struck again on Tuesday, breaking into three houses in Mannancherry. Their first target was the house of a resident named Kunjumon. The burglars pried open the iron gate at the back of the house before forcing their way in through the kitchen door. Once inside, they made off with a gold chain and a purse containing cash.

The gang also attempted to break into the home of another resident, Rajan, as evidenced by clear signs of tampering on the door.

The Kurava gang is operating within the jurisdiction of Alappuzha North and Mannancherry police stations. Despite the presence of police, dog squads, and forensic experts conducting investigations at the scene, no significant clues have been found. To track down the culprits, a special investigative team has been formed under the supervision of the district police chief, and the inquiry has been extended to Tamil Nadu.

With the help of residential associations and local organizations, the police have ramped up night-time patrolling. They have also issued warnings for residents to stay alert. The local community is demanding the swift capture of the fearless Kuruva gang, who are not hesitant to commit violent acts.

How does the Kuruva gang operate?

The Kuruva gang carries out their operations by posing as scrap collectors or vendors during the day, using this cover to gather information about possible targets. They carefully scout the homes and their surroundings before executing their break-ins at night. The gang members are physically fit and may use force to overpower anyone who tries to resist their burglary efforts. Authorities are urging residents to remain highly vigilant.

After committing their crimes, the gang usually retreats to regions like Tirunelveli or Madurai. They do not have a permanent hideout, opting instead to conceal themselves in abandoned farms, overgrown fields, or under bridges.

Kerala set to receive 10 new Vande Bharat trains with fares starting from just Rs 30; READ

Latest Videos