Kerala set to receive 10 new Vande Bharat trains with fares starting from just Rs 30; READ

Train journeys are known for affordability, but the Vande Bharat Express, with its AC coaches and rotating chairs, comes at a premium. Believe it or not, you can explore an entire state for just Rs. 30. Let's delve into the details of this incredible tourism offer.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 4:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

The Vande Bharat Express is known for its speed and efficiency, but its ticket price can be high. However, this Vande Bharat ticket is just Rs. 30, and it's not just a short hop. It covers various tourist spots. Let's explore this affordable travel opportunity.

article_image2

The Vande Bharat Express is expanding its reach across India, connecting numerous cities, districts, and towns. With growing demand, the Indian Railways is introducing this train to various states. Kerala will soon have 10 Vande Bharat trains connecting famous destinations and pilgrimage sites for a minimum of Rs. 30.

article_image3

Ticket Price

Kerala offers this special deal to attract tourists. The new Vande Bharat Express will operate on multiple routes within Kerala, extending its services to Tamil Nadu. Experience Kerala's culture and scenic beauty at an affordable price. This high-speed train, running at 130 km/h, provides a comfortable and efficient journey.

Indian Railways has introduced fare details for Vande Bharat trains, with ticket prices starting at Rs 30, inclusive of GST. Season tickets are available for durations ranging from one week to a month. Monthly passes, priced at the equivalent of 20 single journeys, offer cost-effective travel for regular passengers. For instance, the fare for the Bhuj-Ahmedabad route is Rs 430, excluding GST.
 

article_image4

Of the ten new train services, two will originate from Kollam, with one heading to Thirunelveli and the other to Thrissur. There are plans to extend the Thrissur service to the temple town of Guruvayur. Other routes include Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam and Guruvayur to Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The journey offers breathtaking views of backwaters, forests, mountains, beaches, and waterfalls, making it a delightful experience for tourists, combining nature and spirituality.

article_image5

The trains to Thirunelveli and Madurai will travel along the picturesque Kottarakkara-Punalur-Thenmala-Aryankavu route, utilizing the historic Kollam-Shenkottai line. This colonial-era railway offers a journey through dense forests, tunnels, and breathtaking landscapes, with access to popular attractions like the Thenmala Dam, Palaruvi Waterfalls, and the serene Rosemala village.

With the support of local representatives, these trains could further increase accessibility to Kollam’s tourist highlights, including the scenic Ashtamudi, Sasthamkotta, and Paravur backwaters, as well as its renowned beaches. The introduction of Vande Bharat trains is anticipated to significantly boost tourism, providing locals and visitors alike with expanded travel opportunities across Kerala’s diverse landscapes.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days till november 17; IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts anr

Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days; IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Check winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore; CHECK

Kerala: Tutorial college principal arrested for sexually abusing student during arts festival in Kollam anr

Kerala: Tutorial college principal arrested for sexually abusing student during arts festival in Kollam

Byelections in Kerala Wayanad and Chelakkara record nearly 10 percent voter turnout in first two hours anr

By-elections in Kerala: Wayanad and Chelakkara record nearly 10 per cent voter turnout in first two hours

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

Recent Stories

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH) shk

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Pushkar Fair 2024: Meet world's most expensive horse worth Rs 11cr RBA

Pushkar Fair 2024: Meet world's most expensive horse worth Rs 11cr

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon