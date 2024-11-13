Kerala set to receive 10 new Vande Bharat trains with fares starting from just Rs 30; READ

Train journeys are known for affordability, but the Vande Bharat Express, with its AC coaches and rotating chairs, comes at a premium. Believe it or not, you can explore an entire state for just Rs. 30. Let's delve into the details of this incredible tourism offer.

The Vande Bharat Express is known for its speed and efficiency, but its ticket price can be high. However, this Vande Bharat ticket is just Rs. 30, and it's not just a short hop. It covers various tourist spots. Let's explore this affordable travel opportunity.

The Vande Bharat Express is expanding its reach across India, connecting numerous cities, districts, and towns. With growing demand, the Indian Railways is introducing this train to various states. Kerala will soon have 10 Vande Bharat trains connecting famous destinations and pilgrimage sites for a minimum of Rs. 30.

Ticket Price

Kerala offers this special deal to attract tourists. The new Vande Bharat Express will operate on multiple routes within Kerala, extending its services to Tamil Nadu. Experience Kerala's culture and scenic beauty at an affordable price. This high-speed train, running at 130 km/h, provides a comfortable and efficient journey. Indian Railways has introduced fare details for Vande Bharat trains, with ticket prices starting at Rs 30, inclusive of GST. Season tickets are available for durations ranging from one week to a month. Monthly passes, priced at the equivalent of 20 single journeys, offer cost-effective travel for regular passengers. For instance, the fare for the Bhuj-Ahmedabad route is Rs 430, excluding GST.



Of the ten new train services, two will originate from Kollam, with one heading to Thirunelveli and the other to Thrissur. There are plans to extend the Thrissur service to the temple town of Guruvayur. Other routes include Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam and Guruvayur to Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The journey offers breathtaking views of backwaters, forests, mountains, beaches, and waterfalls, making it a delightful experience for tourists, combining nature and spirituality.

The trains to Thirunelveli and Madurai will travel along the picturesque Kottarakkara-Punalur-Thenmala-Aryankavu route, utilizing the historic Kollam-Shenkottai line. This colonial-era railway offers a journey through dense forests, tunnels, and breathtaking landscapes, with access to popular attractions like the Thenmala Dam, Palaruvi Waterfalls, and the serene Rosemala village. With the support of local representatives, these trains could further increase accessibility to Kollam’s tourist highlights, including the scenic Ashtamudi, Sasthamkotta, and Paravur backwaters, as well as its renowned beaches. The introduction of Vande Bharat trains is anticipated to significantly boost tourism, providing locals and visitors alike with expanded travel opportunities across Kerala’s diverse landscapes.



Latest Videos